Chicago police officer among 2 shot in Albany Park

The Brief A Chicago police officer and another person were shot Monday. The shooting happened on North Springfield Avenue in Albany Park. Authorities have not said what led up to the incident.



A Chicago police officer was among two people shot Monday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood, according to city officials.

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened in the 4600 block of North Springfield Avenue.

An officer was shot and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. According to city officials, the officer is in serious to critical condition.

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A second person was also shot, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Their condition was not immediately available.

A third person was transported to a hospital for observation, officials said.

SkyFOX was over the scene, where SWAT officers and armored vehicles surrounded a home on the block.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, how many people were shot or whether anyone is in custody.

What's next:

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.