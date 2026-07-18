Chicago crime: Man shot to death after stabbing woman on South Side, police say

The Brief A man was shot and killed in Englewood after he stabbed and injured a woman during an argument. The man stabbed the victim multiple times, and then another woman fatally shot him in the chest. The woman who shot him was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said.



A man was shot and killed after he stabbed a woman during an argument on Chicago’s South Side late Friday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 400 block of W. Marquette Rd. in Englewood a little before 11 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Investigators learned that a 22-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were arguing inside a home. Police said the man had a sharp object and stabbed the woman multiple times in her stomach. He also pulled the woman outside of the home.

Another woman inside the home saw the attack, got a gun, and shot the man in the chest.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition and later died.

The 22-year-old woman was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The woman who allegedly shot the man was taken into custody. Police said charges are pending.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the man or the woman who allegedly shot him.