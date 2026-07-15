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Chicago Bears to hold walk-through training camp practice at suburban high school

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FOX 32 Chicago
Bears
Published July 15, 2026 10:21 AM CDT
Published July 15, 2026 10:21 AM CDT
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The Chicago Bears are going back to school.

As part of their 2026 training camp schedule, the Bears announced they'll host an open camp practice at a suburban high school.

Local perspective:

The Bears announced on Wednesday they'll host their Varsity Bears day at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Ill. 

On Aug. 10, the Bears will host an open practice that'll begin at 11 a.m. on the Stevenson HS campus. Although it'll just be walk-through practice with no actual contact between players, the Bears giving fans a chance to watch the the team practice up close while also participating in other activities around the Stevenson High School campus. Gates will open and allow fans in at 10 a.m. 

Aside from the walk-through practice, the Varsity Bears event will also feature "interactive football activations," while providing fans with food and drinks and retail opportunities. The Stevenson High School Patriots’ gameday entertainment squad will also perform during the event.

Stevenson High School is no stranger to high-level athletes. New York Knicks star and NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson played basketball at Stevenson High.

Ticket Information:

The Varsity Bears event will be a free ticketed event. Registration for tickets is available starting tomorrow: Thursday, July 16, at 10 a.m.

Ticket registration is possible through Ticketmaster and the ticket inventory is limited. Additional information can be found at ChicagoBears.com/Camp and on the Chicago Bears App.

What's next:

The Bears will open training camp soon.

Bears rookies are set to report on July 25. The team veterans are set to report on July 28. 

The team's first public camp practice will be on Friday, July 31. Gates will open 7:45 a.m. and practice starts 8:30 a.m.

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