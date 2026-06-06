Chicago weather: Spotty storms linger tonight, more rain chances Sunday

Some areas got to see plenty of sunshine today, others had to battle some spotty pockets of rain and thunder. As we go into the night, a few lingering rain showers and rumbles are possible, mainly in our southern and western most areas. Otherwise, expect the clouds to increase and lows to hold around 60 degrees. The wind will be very light but turn a bit more to the east.

Our setup for Sunday is an interesting one. It won't be nearly as sunny, especially the farther south you go. The wind will be from the east at around 5–15 mph. And that may help hold some temperatures back along the lake in eastern Illinois. Most of us will end up in the 80s; lakeside locales may stop in the middle 70s. Humidity will stay on the sticky side.

Outside of that, we will likely see more pockets of rain and thundershowers in the afternoon and evening. The best chances for those will be farther west and south (think La Salle and Kankakee). The threat of severe weather is low, but a bit of hail and some minor gusts are possible in the strongest storms.

We are in for more rain and storm chances on Monday. Highs will be in the lower 80s, but the humidity shoots up, making it feel hotter. It's also possible we will see a couple of stronger storms Monday evening.

It gets hotter on Tuesday and Wednesday as highs climb toward 90 degrees. Dew points will be high as well, meaning heat index becomes a factor. The wind will be out of the southwest both days, pushing in that hotter air. Storms are possible on Tuesday given the heat and humidity. Wednesday is looking dry for the afternoon.

It's going to be a hot Thursday with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. More storms are possible as well. Overnight lows will hang around 70 degrees.

We close out the week with more heat and humidity, plus morning rain and thunder cannot be ruled out on Friday. As of right now, Saturday appears to be dry but still warm with highs in the 80s.

Looking farther down the road, we may be in for a small cooldown as highs settle back into the 70s for next Sunday.