Viral graduation split ends with diploma in hand for Chicago student

The Brief Chicago student Tyvion Campbell received her diploma after a viral graduation-stage split sparked widespread debate online. The celebration divided opinion, with some calling it inappropriate and others defending it as harmless excitement. The incident raised questions about balancing student expression with decorum at school events.



A graduation celebration that sparked nationwide debate has ended with a Chicago high school senior receiving the diploma she says she worked years to earn.

The backstory:

Tyvion Campbell became an overnight internet sensation after a video showed her performing a split — and what some online viewers characterized as a twerk — while crossing the stage during her graduation ceremony. The moment quickly spread across social media, generating millions of views and dividing public opinion.

But the viral attention came with consequences.

Campbell did not receive her diploma during the ceremony, a decision that fueled criticism, support, and widespread discussion online.

Despite the backlash, Campbell says she does not regret celebrating the milestone.

"Honestly, I didn't think it was a twerk," Campbell said. "I thought I was just doing a split. I apologize to anyone who thought it was inappropriate, and I am truly sorry. But I have no regrets at the same time."

Days after the ceremony, Campbell returned to Chicago Tech Academy to meet with school officials. Cameras were not allowed inside the meeting, but when it concluded, Campbell emerged holding her diploma.

"No matter what, I do deserve this diploma," she said. "I worked 12 hard, long years for this diploma and for the education and experience that comes behind it."

Campbell said she also offered an apology to school leadership after learning that the controversy had led to threats and harassment directed at individuals connected to the school.

"She's been receiving emails about death threats and people saying they're going to harm her children," Campbell said. "I had to ultimately apologize for spreading awareness on this school and her name in general. I do apologize for that. I wish no hate against anybody."

The incident has sparked an ongoing debate online about graduation celebrations, school expectations, and student expression. Campbell acknowledged that public reaction has been mixed.

"It's a lot of 50-50 comments," she said. "A lot of people think maybe it was a bit inappropriate and others think that it wasn't anything wrong with it. I just appreciate everybody for giving their opinion."

When asked what advice she would give future graduates, Campbell encouraged students to embrace their accomplishments while offering one piece of practical guidance.

"I would definitely say, make sure you get the diploma first and then do your dance," she said.

Dig deeper:

Experts say the controversy also reflects a broader reality facing young people in the social media age. Research has shown that online validation — through likes, shares, views, and viral attention — can play a significant role in how some teens and young adults perceive themselves and their achievements.

For Campbell, however, the focus remains on the milestone she set out to achieve.

The split may have made her famous, but she says receiving her diploma is what matters most as she prepares for her next chapter.

The controversy has also raised questions about how schools balance student expression with maintaining decorum during milestone events.

According to Chicago attorney and legal analyst Daliah Saper, the situation falls into a gray area that many schools may not have anticipated.

"Usually when we see stories about graduation disruptions, they're tied to political statements or other forms of protest," Saper said. "Here, the school likely didn't anticipate that a dance move would become the disruptive element."

Saper noted that while schools generally have broad authority to ensure graduation ceremonies remain orderly and respectful, there do not appear to be widely established rules governing specific celebratory gestures students can make while crossing the stage.

"On one hand, it wasn't a destructive act or a politically charged statement," she said. "On the other hand, some may view it as lacking decorum. Schools certainly have the right to maintain an orderly ceremony, but the reaction in the moment may have been more severe than necessary."

The attorney added that the key issue is whether Campbell's actions violated any clearly communicated school policy.

"Whether it was disrespectful or a violation of a stated rule is really the question," Saper said. "I can't imagine schools can anticipate every possible way a student might celebrate while walking across the stage. I'm not aware of schools that specifically have rules saying students can't do splits or twerk during graduation."

What's next:

The debate has continued online, where reactions remain sharply divided. Some viewers argued Campbell's celebration was inappropriate for a formal ceremony, while others viewed it as a harmless expression of excitement after years of hard work.

For Campbell, however, the controversy ultimately ended with the outcome she wanted most: receiving her diploma.