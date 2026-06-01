Chicago graduate says diploma was withheld after viral graduation split

The Brief Chicago graduate Tyvion Campbell says her diploma was withheld after she performed a split during her graduation ceremony. She says there was no written rule banning celebratory moves on stage and was later told to make amends before receiving her diploma. The viral incident sparked online debate, while Campbell plans to attend Georgia State University this fall.



A Chicago high school graduate says a celebratory dance move during her commencement ceremony left her without the diploma she worked four years to earn.

The backstory:

Tyvion Campbell, a recent graduate of Chicago Tech Academy, has become the center of an online debate after video of her graduation walk went viral. The video shows Campbell crossing the stage, waving to the crowd, performing a split, and then appearing confused when she was not handed her diploma.

Campbell said she had planned the moment well before graduation and even told friends, family members, classmates and teachers that she intended to perform a split on stage.

"I told my friends, family, and I told my peers, my teachers, I said, 'I'm gonna do a split on stage,'" Campbell said. "When I did it, everyone was shocked."

The graduation ceremony was held at the Harold Washington Cultural Center. Video of the moment shows audience members cheering loudly after Campbell's performance.

According to Campbell, she initially believed there had been a mistake when she was not handed her diploma.

"I tried to reach for my diploma, and I didn't get it," she said. "I was confused at first. I thought they mixed up my name."

Campbell said she later learned school officials had intentionally withheld the diploma. She said she was escorted away from the ceremony and met with school administrators, including the principal.

"They told me I need to think of a way to make up for what I've done," Campbell said. "This was supposed to be a celebratory moment and I made it about myself."

The graduate says she still has not received her diploma and has been told she must find a way to address the incident before the matter can be resolved.

Campbell argues that neither students nor families were informed that celebratory dances or similar gestures were prohibited during the commencement ceremony.

"We did receive rules, but the rules had nothing to do with what you can and cannot do while you walk across the stage," she said. "There wasn't any written rule about what you can and cannot do."

Campbell's family provided a copy of a graduation information email they received before the ceremony. According to Campbell, the message outlined several expectations for graduates and attendees, including restrictions on balloons and guidance for family members taking photos. However, she said it did not specifically address dance moves, celebrations on stage, or possible disciplinary consequences.

What they're saying:

The incident has generated mixed reactions online. Some commenters argued that graduation ceremonies should remain formal and orderly, while others defended Campbell's actions as a harmless expression of joy on a milestone day.

Campbell said the experience overshadowed what should have been one of the most memorable moments of her life.

"I feel disappointed overall and I feel hurt," she said. "This is my graduation, this is my last day, and for you to take that away from me because I did what I thought was fun—it really hurt my feelings."

What's next:

Despite the controversy, Campbell is focused on her future. The 18-year-old graduated with a 3.5 GPA and plans to attend Georgia State University this fall, where she will major in Business Administration. A longtime dancer and cheerleader, she also hopes to join a dance team while in college.

As for the split that sparked the debate, Campbell says she stands by her decision.

"I hope everyone stay true to themselves and never change for anybody," she said.

The other side:

Chicago Tech Academy has been contacted for comment regarding the incident and the status of Campbell's diploma. Fox Chicago hasn't heard back.