Illinois lawmakers approve statewide classroom cell phone ban

The Brief Illinois lawmakers approved Senate Bill 2427, requiring all school districts to adopt policies banning student cellphone use during class time, with limited exceptions for educational, medical, emergency, or individualized education plan purposes. Under the bill, students' phones must be stored in a secure and accessible location during class, and school boards must review the policy's effectiveness at least once every three years. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has advocated for classroom cellphone restrictions, praised the bill and said he looks forward to signing it into law, while some districts already enforcing similar bans report improved student engagement and fewer disruptions.



Illinois lawmakers passed a bill that would ban cell phone use in the classroom.

Senate Bill 2427 passed out of both houses on Sunday. It states that each school board in Illinois must implement a cell phone policy that prohibits students from using their phones during class time. The phones must be stored in a secure and accessible place during class time.

Students will be allowed to use their phones as instructed by a teacher, physician, or Education Plan, and in an emergency situation.

Illinois school boards must review the policies' effectiveness at least every three years. The policies must be in place on or before the 2026-2027 school year.

Earlier this year, Governor J.B. Pritzker called for a cellphone ban during his Illinois State of the State address. He also proposed one last year.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Pritzker said:

"Every parent and educator knows the damage that unchecked screen time and social media can do to our children and how disruptive they can be in school. The bipartisan support for this effort reflects the urgency educators and families across Illinois feel. I’m grateful to Representative Michelle Mussman and Senator Cristina Castro for their leadership on this bill. I am pleased that the Illinois General Assembly finished the job and look forward to signing these vital protections for our kids into law."

Dig deeper:

Several school districts across Illinois developed their own cellphone policies. Evanston Township High School is currently in its second full school year, where cellphones are banned during instructional time.

Students are instructed to turn off their phones when they enter a classroom, and place it in a pouch that's on the wall. Students are allowed to use their cellphones during lunch and during passing periods.

Associate Principal at ETHS, Dr. Keith Robinson, spoke with Fox Chicago Wednesday about why this policy was about more than just cutting down distractions and keeping students focused in the classroom.

RELATED: Illinois lawmakers debate school cellphone ban as some districts enact their own policies

"I'm on my cellphone and there's an interaction with another student, this device becomes a meet-up opportunity. Let's meet up and go do something. You know there may be threats, social media, you name it, during the school day," said Robinson. "Before I can recall, students literally saying ‘Well, meet me in the restroom,’ ‘meet me in the hallway right now,’ during class time. All of that went away."

Robinson said since the school implemented a cellphone ban, teachers and other faculty members are noticing students are more engaged in the learning process, but it took time.

"It wasn't easy at all, I think it wasn't easy for our families, for our students and our staff, to be quite honest, but it definitely was a culture shift that we saw the evidence of more student engagement," said Robinson. "It really is an addiction to some of the students and we know that."