Boy, 17, found dead in Chicago-area forest preserve
HOMEWOOD, Ill. - A 17-year-old boy died after he was found unconscious in a forest preserve late Wednesday afternoon in south suburban Homewood.
What we know:
Around 5:45 p.m., a father reported to Homewood police he was worried about the well-being of his 17-year-old son, who was last in the area of the Homewood Izaak Walton Preserve.
Police searched the forest preserve with a drone and a K-9 unit from the Country Club Hills Police Department. The teen was found unconscious around 7:30 p.m.
Police administered lifesaving measures but the teen died at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Luke Burica of Homewood.
A death investigation has been launched by Homewood police, Illinois State Police and the medical examiner’s office. Burica's cause and manner of death is pending autopsy and toxicology results.
Police said there was no "indication of any danger" to the community.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Homewood Police Department and the Cook County medical examiner's office.