Boy, 17, found dead in Chicago-area forest preserve

The Brief A 17-year-old Homewood boy was found dead Wednesday evening in the Homewood Izaak Walton Preserve after his father reported him missing. Police used drones and a K-9 unit to search the area before locating the teen, who later died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts. Authorities are investigating the death, though police said there is no danger to the community.



A 17-year-old boy died after he was found unconscious in a forest preserve late Wednesday afternoon in south suburban Homewood.

What we know:

Around 5:45 p.m., a father reported to Homewood police he was worried about the well-being of his 17-year-old son, who was last in the area of the Homewood Izaak Walton Preserve.

Police searched the forest preserve with a drone and a K-9 unit from the Country Club Hills Police Department. The teen was found unconscious around 7:30 p.m.

Police administered lifesaving measures but the teen died at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Luke Burica of Homewood.

A death investigation has been launched by Homewood police, Illinois State Police and the medical examiner’s office. Burica's cause and manner of death is pending autopsy and toxicology results.

Police said there was no "indication of any danger" to the community.