Fugitive wanted in Nevada arrested in Cook County

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The Brief A 35-year-old Nevada man wanted on multiple felony domestic violence and robbery charges was arrested in Melrose Park, Illinois. Authorities say Jonathan Costantino was tracked by a fugitive task force after he was believed to have fled Nevada and was staying in the Chicago suburbs. He was taken into custody without incident after officers spotted him leaving a building and approaching a vehicle tied to the investigation.



A Nevada man wanted on multiple felony charges, including robbery and domestic violence-related offenses, was arrested in suburban Cook County after authorities tracked him to Melrose Park.

Man wanted in Nevada caught in Cook County

What we know:

Jonathan Costantino, 35, was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Cook County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit working alongside the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Officials said the arrest followed a coordinated effort with the U.S. Marshals Nevada Violent Offender Task Force, which alerted Illinois investigators that Costantino may have fled Nevada and was staying in the western suburbs.

Investigators also learned he may have been driving a 2026 gray Kia with Nevada plates. On Wednesday, task force officers located the vehicle parked in the 2100 block of Division Street in Melrose Park and set up surveillance.

Around 7:10 a.m., officers observed a man matching Costantino’s description exit a nearby building and walk toward the vehicle. Authorities said officers approached him, confirmed his identity and took him into custody without incident.

Costantino is wanted in Nevada on charges including felony robbery, battery by strangulation, coercion constituting domestic violence and domestic battery, officials said.