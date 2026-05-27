Video shows Elk Grove Village homeowner scaring off Camaro burglars

The Brief Elk Grove Village police responded to an attempted car burglary Wednesday on Wildwood Road. Surveillance video shows two people breaking the window of a Camaro before fleeing. The homeowner scared the suspects away by banging on a window inside the house.



A suburban Chicago homeowner says two people broke into his Camaro early Wednesday morning, but fled after he confronted them.

What we know:

Police in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village said officers responded at 4:52 a.m. to a disturbance in the 200 block of Wildwood Road after a caller reported someone broke into a car parked in their driveway.

When officers arrived, they learned the homeowner had scared off the suspects by banging on a window from inside the house.

Police said the suspects broke a window on the Camaro but did not get inside the car or steal it.

Surveillance video shared by the homeowner appears to show two people wearing hoodies walking toward the Camaro, breaking the window and then running away on foot after being confronted.

What they're saying:

The homeowner said he believes vehicle thefts and break-ins have increased in Elk Grove Village, especially involving Camaros.

He pointed to recent thefts from a dealership showroom at 175 North Arlington Heights Road and said one of his neighbors had their vehicle repeatedly targeted before it was eventually stolen from the driveway.

The homeowner also said police were able to recover fingerprints as evidence in his case.

What's next:

Police said they are looking into whether the Wednesday morning incident reflects a broader increase in burglary activity in Elk Grove Village.