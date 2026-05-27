Chicago teen killed in triple shooting identified by family

The Brief A 17-year-old killed in a triple shooting Tuesday in Back of the Yards has been identified as Pedro Ramirez. Ramirez was a junior at Tilden High School and was on his way to school when he was shot, according to family. Two other men were hospitalized in critical condition.



A teenage boy killed in a triple shooting Tuesday morning on the city's Southwest Side has been identified by family members.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 7:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of South Throop Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was outside while a 61-year-old man and a 55-year-old man were inside a vehicle when a dark-colored SUV stopped nearby. Someone got out of the SUV and opened fire, striking all three victims.

The teen suffered gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died, police said. Family identified him as Pedro Ramirez.

What they're saying:

Family said Pedro was on his way to Tilden High School when the shooting happened. He was a junior at the school and had turned 17 on Dec. 16.

Pedro’s stepmother, Eloisa Garcia, said his mother, Azucena Velazquez, had raised him on her own after his father died when he was only a few months old. Garcia said she became part of Pedro’s life when he was 10 years old.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Pedro Ramirez | Provided

The family described Pedro as a dedicated athlete who played soccer and volleyball. They said he was on the honor roll and was loved by coaches and classmates. They also said he had no gang affiliation and described him as an exceptional kid.

The two men who were inside the vehicle and also shot drove to the 5000 block of South Ashland Avenue before receiving medical help.

Shooting in Back of the Yards leaves teen boy dead, two men critically injured.

Police said the 61-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The 55-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm and was also taken to Stroger in critical.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting and whether the victims were targeted.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area detectives are investigating.