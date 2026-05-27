Waukegan alderperson charged after allegedly casting ballot in dead mother’s name

article

The Brief A Waukegan alderperson has been charged after authorities say she submitted a mail-in ballot in her deceased mother’s name during the 2026 primary election. Investigators said the ballot was flagged and voided during a routine post-election review before it could be counted. Sylvia Sims Bolton now faces felony and misdemeanor election-related charges in Lake County.



A Waukegan alderperson is facing criminal charges after authorities say she cast a mail-in ballot in her deceased mother's name during the 2026 Illinois primary election.

Sylvia Sims Bolton, 67, was charged with one felony count of mutilation of election material and one misdemeanor count of disregarding election code, according to the Lake County State's Attorney's Office.

The backstory:

Investigators said the case began in March after the Lake County Clerk's Office flagged a vote-by-mail ballot tied to a deceased voter during a routine post-election review.

According to election records, a ballot for Mary Sims was mailed Feb. 5, the first day ballots could legally be sent out for the 2026 General Primary Election. Officials said Mary Sims' voter registration was canceled Feb 12 after the Illinois Department of Public Health notified election authorities of her death through the state voter registration system.

Authorities said the completed ballot envelope was later returned through a secure drop box outside the Lake County Clerk's Office on Feb. 26.

Waukegan Ald. Sylvia Sims Bolton (1st) | City of Waukegan website

During the office’s standard review process after the March 17 primary election, election workers determined the ballot had been returned after the voter’s recorded date of death. The ballot was flagged, voided and separated from valid ballots before it could be counted, officials said.

The matter was then turned over to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.

According to investigators, Bolton received the vote-by-mail ballot intended for her mother after her mother had already died. Authorities allege Bolton filled out the ballot, signed her mother’s name and submitted it through an official ballot drop box despite knowing her mother could not legally vote.

Bolton surrendered to authorities Wednesday morning and was scheduled to appear in court later that day.

What they're saying:

Lake County Clerk Anthony Vega said the county's election safeguards worked as intended.

"Our staff followed established protocols, identified the irregularity, and immediately coordinated with law enforcement to ensure this matter is thoroughly investigated," Vega said in a statement.

Bolton currently serves as alderperson for Waukegan’s 1st Ward. Officials said the investigation did not uncover evidence connecting the allegations to her official city duties, and she was not charged with official misconduct.

Big picture view:

Authorities also said they were unaware of any prior cases in Lake County involving someone allegedly voting on behalf of a deceased person through the vote-by-mail system.