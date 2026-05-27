Cicero parole compliance checks: 5 arrested; guns, drugs and $10K seized

The Brief A joint operation by Cicero PD and IDOC led to five arrests during parole compliance checks on May 15. Authorities said they recovered multiple firearms, drugs and about $10,000 in cash from three Cicero homes. Two of the people arrested were on parole after previous felony convictions.



A joint parole compliance operation involving the Cicero Police Department and the Illinois Department of Corrections led to the arrests of five people earlier this month and the seizure of guns, drugs and cash, authorities said.

What we know:

The operation targeted three west suburban homes on May 15.

According to police, they recovered a "ghost" AR-15, a shotgun, four semi-automatic handguns, oxycodone, cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms, weed and about $10,000 in cash during the searches.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Items seized during Cicero parole checks.

At a home in the 1500 block of South 51st Court, authorities conducted a parole check involving 25-year-old Salvador Camacho, who had been released from prison last year after a conviction for aggravated battery involving a deadly weapon.

Following the check, police said Camacho was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, manufacturing/delivering cocaine, and possession of a controlled substance.

Later that morning, authorities carried out another check in the 1800 block of South 56th Court. Police said 23-year-old Jessika Torres, who is an acquaintance of the parolee living there, admitted that a semi-automatic handgun found inside the home belonged to her. She was charged with felony possession of a firearm.

A third check happened in the 5800 block of West 26th Street involving 24-year-old Victor Ramirez, who had been released from prison earlier this year after serving a sentence for reckless discharge of a firearm and fleeing police in a stolen vehicle.

Authorities said they found multiple guns, cash and drugs inside Ramirez’s apartment. He was charged with armed violence and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police also said officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from a shared area in the basement, where 26-year-old Demoyne Blakemore and 21-year-old Deonta Blakemore were found alongside packages of cocaine and weed stacked against the walls.

The siblings were each charged with manufacturing/delivering cocaine, possession of cocaine, manufacturing/delivering cannabis, and possession of cannabis.

(Clockwise) Salvador Camacho, Victor Ramirez, Jessika Torres, Demoyne Blakemore and Deonta Blakemore | Cicero Police Department

What's next:

Torres and the Blakemore siblings are being held without bond at the Cook County Jail, according to police.

Camacho and Ramirez also remain in the Cook County Jail while awaiting transfer to IDOC custody.