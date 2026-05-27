Chicago police seek help identifying homicide suspect in Logan Square

The Brief Chicago police are asking for help identifying a person and vehicle connected to a fatal shooting in Logan Square. A 32-year-old man died after being shot in the head during the August 2024 attack. Detectives released surveillance footage of a light-colored SUV believed to be tied to the case.



Police are asking the public for help identifying a person and vehicle believed to be connected to a fatal shooting that left one man dead and two others injured on the city's Northwest Side.

What we know:

According to police, the homicide happened in the 1700 block of North Harding Avenue in Logan Square at about 2:25 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2024.

The victims were standing on the street when shots rang out.

A 32-year-old man was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head. He later died. The Cook County Medical Examiner identified him as Joel Cardenas.

A 19-year-old man was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

Police said a woman brought herself to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition after suffering minor injuries from broken glass. She was not shot.

The person shown in surveillance footage is suspected in the homicide, police said. They were seen with a light-colored SUV.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com using reference number JH401002.