South Side Chicago business hit in latest smash-and-grab

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The Brief A group of burglars drove an SUV into a South Side convenience store early Wednesday in an attempted smash-and-grab burglary. The suspects broke into GA Food Mart in Gresham and tried to steal an ATM before fleeing and leaving the SUV behind. Police said no injuries were reported as detectives investigate the latest in a string of similar break-ins across Chicago.



A group of people drove an SUV into a business in an attempted burglary early Wednesday morning in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.

South Side business targeted

What we know:

Around 5:20 a.m., the suspects rammed a black SUV into the storefront of GA Food Mart, located in a strip mall at 808 W. 87th St., according to police.

The offenders got inside the business and tried to break into an ATM inside. They then fled the scene, leaving the SUV outside the business.

Police said there were no reported injuries. Area detectives are investigating.

Video from SkyFox showed crews trying to fix the storefront's shattered window hours after the break-in. The black SUV used in the crime was also towed away from the scene.

Chicago smash-and-grabs

Big picture view:

Wednesday's break-in is the latest in a series of smash-and-grabs that have been reported in every corner of the city.

Last week in Bronzeville, thieves were caught on surveillance video dragging an ATM out of a BP station at 3101 S. Michigan Ave.

Other Chicago businesses to be burglarized in the past month include a liquor store, a currency exhange and a cannabis store.

What they're saying:

Security expert G. Michael Verden from The Lake Forest Group said the uptick in smash-and-grabs could be attributed to a declining number of sworn-in Chicago police officers and limits on chasing suspects.

"When law enforcement pursues that vehicle, they are restricted. They have to basically obey the rules of the road. They have a little bit of leeway but they have to be very careful and actually if it's a deadly crime like a homicide, they have more flexibility. [In] a burglary, they are restricted in pursuing that vehicle."