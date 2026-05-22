Video shows smash-and-grab crew hit Chicago gas station

The Brief Four people crashed a Jeep into a Bronzeville gas station early Friday and stole an ATM, police said. The suspects loaded the ATM into a gray SUV and fled the scene, while no injuries were reported. The burglary happened one day after Chicago officials announced new summer safety plans focused on crime ahead of Memorial Day weekend.



Four people used a Jeep to crash into a Chicago gas station early Friday before stealing an ATM.

What we know:

The smash-and-grab burglary happened around 4:10 a.m. at a BP gas station located at 3101 S. Michigan Ave., in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Police said a white Jeep carrying four people drove through the front entrance of the gas station. The group then got out of the vehicle and removed an ATM from the building.

The suspects then loaded the ATM into the back of a gray SUV before driving away from the scene.

Police said no injuries were reported. Area One detectives are investigating.

Chicago summer safety plan

Big picture view:

The smash-and-grab comes one day after Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and CPD Supt. Larry Snelling laid out their summer safety plan.

Johnson and Chicago police leadership said they are focusing resources on areas dealing with crime, large crowds and theft.

Officials said public safety plans are already in place ahead of Memorial Day weekend, which has historically been one of the city’s more violent weekends of the year.