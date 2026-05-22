Chicago weather: Mild weekend ahead with rain chances

The Brief Warmer weather is settling into the Chicago area through the end of the month. A few light showers are possible tonight and late Saturday into early Sunday. Temperatures could climb above 80 degrees for Memorial Day and much of next week.



A warming trend is on the way to Chicago that will carry us through the end of the month.

That begins modestly today when highs should reach the upper 60s and even low 70s in our southern counties. The exception will once again be near the lake and that will continue to some extent well into next week.

Skies today will be partly to mostly cloudy. Tonight a system passes to our south and deals a glancing blow of showers primarily into our southern counties — most likely east of I-57. Rainfall amounts will be modest.

Chicago weather forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy in the morning with a bit more sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures should make it into the low 70s away from the lake.

Even warmer air will arrive on Sunday, but before it does, there is a chance for a few showers late Saturday night into the very early morning hours of Sunday. The rest of the holiday weekend will be dry and warmer with highs in the upper 70s on Sunday and 80+ degrees on Monday.

Next week looks quite warm with daily highs in the 80s and little to no chance of any rainfall.