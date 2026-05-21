Aurora apartment tenants demand answers after asbestos forces evacuations

The Brief Residents displaced from the Fox Shore Apartments say they still have questions about possible asbestos exposure. One woman says she stayed behind longer than other tenants because she wanted air quality testing done inside her unit. The Illinois EPA says the building must undergo full remediation before residents can return.



Residents who were forced out of the Fox Shore Apartments in Aurora after renovations disturbed asbestos are now speaking out about lingering questions over possible exposure.

The Illinois EPA says renovation work at the building disturbed asbestos-containing materials and created a potential health risk for tenants. State officials ordered all residents to temporarily relocate while licensed asbestos professionals clean and remediate the property.

Now, some residents say they still do not know whether they were exposed before leaving their homes.

What we know:

FOX Chicago reported about this earlier this week about asbestos concerns at the Fox Shore Apartments.

According to the Illinois EPA, renovation work inside vacant units disturbed asbestos-containing materials including "popcorn ceilings" and drywall. The agency says the building owner failed to follow proper asbestos remediation protocols during renovations that began in late 2025.

What they're saying:

Residents say the relocation process moved quickly.

"The relocation process was sudden. It happened quickly," said resident Julie Frerichs. "We were told that we could only take essential items, enough for possibly a two-week hotel stay."

Julie said she decided to remain in her apartment longer than many of her neighbors because she wanted air testing completed inside her unit.

"I decided to stay because I felt it was imperative that I have air quality testing," she said. "I felt we all should have had air quality testing to determine what level of asbestos we have been living with."

She also described concerns of residents now living in temporary accommodations.

"These are two and three bedroom households. They are in single hotel rooms," she said. "The accommodations for them are not acceptable."

Julie is trying to lock in her next steps.

"It was shared with me that I was going to be approached about relocating or face an eviction," she said.

"I mean, outraged," Frerichs said. "I'm paying money to these people, the government are paying money to these people, and these people are treating us like a product, they're not treating us like we matter, they never have from the time they took possession of the building, they never treated us like the human beings that we are. We weren't given the respect, the courtesy, the grace that residents should get from their landlords."

What's next:

Dozens of people are still out of their homes. The Illinois EPA says the case has also been referred to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for enforcement action.