Businesses frustrated as Foster Avenue Bridge project faces more delays

The Brief Originally, the Illinois Department of Transportation projected the Foster Street Bridge to be completed "May 31, 2026, plus 10 working days." IDOT cites "unforeseen utility conflicts" and other complications which resulted in delays. The new estimated project completion date is December 31, 2026.



The Foster Avenue bridge construction project over I-90 is not going to be completed on time.

What we know:

The Illinois Department of Transportation first estimated the project would be completed by "May 31, 2026, plus 10 working days." Weeks ago, a sign was placed at the site that now says it won't be completed until December 31, 2026.

Construction began in November 2024, and even then, IDOT delayed the start due to weather. Crews are replacing the bridge over the Kennedy Expressway, which was originally built in 1958. It's a $25.2 million replacing the existing bridge, installing new LED lights, modernizing traffic signals, constructing new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps, and improving drainage.

Some business owners reached out to Fox Chicago because they wanted to know why there were construction delays. Bill Habetler has a family-owned business that's been at the corner of Foster and Northwest Highway for nearly 70 years. Habetler said he's seen a 30% drop in business since construction began.

"A five-minute drive-through is now a half hour, could now be a half an hour, 45 minutes for them to get here, so I'm not going to do that today, so it's just very frustrating on our end," said Habetler.

Last month, signs went up near Habetler Bowl which indicated the new construction completion date. Those who live and work in the area say there are days, even weeks, where they don't see anyone working on the site.

"We'd like to know who is in charge of this, you know who is overseeing, where's the oversight in this project?" said Habetler.

About four weeks ago, Fox Chicago visited the construction site in the afternoon. Our crews did not see anyone working at the time.

It's also something Angelo and Christina Palivos, who own Bust Outs on Foster and Elston, have noticed. Their business has also dropped about 30% since construction began.

"We drive by it frequently. I've seen people working on occasion, not daily, not even weekly," said Angelo Palivos.

IDOT released a statement saying:

"We appreciate the public’s patience as we work to replace the bridge. During construction, multiple unforeseen utility conflicts were discovered, requiring additional utility relocations before actual construction could proceed. Complicating matters is the work also is taking place over and alongside the Chicago Transit Authority’s Blue Line and the Union Pacific railroad, which are both open and operating during construction. Due to the near proximity of active rail lines, work requires close coordination with the CTA to provide railroad flaggers, during construction of the bridge’s large center piers as well as limited work hours, typically during the overnight hours as to not interrupt service during busy travel times. A new retaining wall was also built nearby the Union Pacific railroad. As a result, additional time is needed to finish the project, currently anticipated to be completed by the end of this year. In addition to the above-mentioned delays, work is also happening under the road as well as during the overnight hours. While you might not see people in the work zone, they could be working beneath the road as well as working during the overnight hours."

Palivos said he understood there would be setbacks with construction, but felt crews could do more to complete the project closer to the first completion date.

"Enforce your contracts," said Palivos. "You get somebody to do it, have it, it's got to be 50% done by this time. If it's not, they get penalized, and they get penalized hard and how you make it hard, revoke their contracts for other projects. I'll tell you they're going to work overtime, and they will get the job done."

He said his business is now one of the vendors at multiple street festivals this summer to make ends meet.

The other side:

IDOT awarded IHC Construction the Foster Avenue bridge construction.

Fox Chicago has reached out to them to get their side of the story about why there have been construction delays. We have yet to hear back.