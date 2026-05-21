Chicago weather: Dry Friday gives way to warm Memorial Day weekend

We look to keep things fairly quiet as we go into tonight. Clouds may try to increase overnight into Friday and that's going to help hold up our low temperatures with many areas staying near 50 degrees.

Previously, Friday was looking to be a wet day. However, it now appears the expected storm system may be delayed in getting closer to our area. This means much of Friday should end up dry but mainly cloudy. Highs look to reach the mid to upper 60s with areas farthest away from the lake closer to 70. It will be breezy once again with speeds holding near 15mph through the bulk of the day.

A couple of showers are possible further east Friday evening into Saturday but many of us should be dry. Clouds will be stubborn on Saturday, but warmer air is expected to creep into the area. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s look likely.

On Sunday, we see the wind shift more to the south and that's going to help push highs closer to 80 degrees. Still, we are going to have to deal with more clouds than sunshine. Additionally, a pop-up shower or rumble cannot be ruled out on Sunday morning.

Memorial Day Monday is shaping up to be fantastic with ample sunshine and highs in the 80s. This may be the warmest Memorial Day we have had since 2023. One thing that may "get" a few people on Monday: the wind is staying near 15mph. Keep this in mind for those outdoor cookouts and gatherings, as anything lightweight may be blowing around in the wind.

The warm air is staying with us for a while as highs should be well into the 80s Tuesday through Thursday. Morning lows are expected to be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. As of now, no signs of rainfall next week. It may be time to break out the sprinklers.