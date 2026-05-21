From Albany Park to the north suburbs: The evolution of Chicago’s Koreatown

The Brief Chicago’s Koreatown in Albany Park was once a vibrant hub for Korean-owned businesses and newly arrived immigrants beginning in the 1970s. Over time, many Korean families moved to northern suburbs like Glenview and Northbrook for better schools, safety, and business opportunities. Community members say Koreatown didn’t disappear — it expanded into a broader network of Korean culture and businesses across Chicagoland.



For decades, a specific stretch of Lawrence Avenue on the city’s northwest side was vibrant and bustling. It was known as Chicago’s Koreatown—a bustling hub where Korean-owned restaurants, markets, and dry cleaners lined the street.

Today, only a handful of those original businesses remain in Albany Park. The center of gravity for the local Korean community has shifted, mapping out a new story of growth, family, and suburban expansion.

Deep roots in Albany Park

In the 1970s, Korean immigrants began building a thriving community in Albany Park. For many families newly arriving in Chicago, this neighborhood was their very first stop.

Kyung Ja Yi was one of the first to settle in the area. While she now lives in Mount Prospect, she spent years doing alterations in the heart of old Koreatown. Looking back at old photos of friends and work clustered within just a few blocks of Lawrence Avenue, she remembers the early days fondly.

"It was fun. We all thought alike, and it was a fun environment," Yi said through a translator.

When asked why she prefers living in the suburbs, her answer is simple: "There’s more business here… there are more Koreans living here now, I'd rather be working here."

Shifting to the north suburbs

Over time, the footprint of the community began to change. By the late 1990s and early 2000s, a generational shift unfolded as families started looking northward.

Eric Yoo, the owner of Jin Soo BBQ, explains that the original draw to Albany Park was practical, but priorities naturally evolved.

"Back then it was cheaper. Public transportation was good. Everything was walking distance. All the Korean businesses were here," Yoo said. "But [later], everybody started coming to the north area because it’s safer for the kids and the family. Glenview has great school districts, Northbrook has great school districts."

The transition wasn't just about moving; it was about building on the grueling hours put in by the first generation of immigrants.

"My family worked 90 hours a week," Yoo said. "We had to start from somewhere."

'We kind of outgrew the place'

Today, thriving pockets of Korean business and culture can be found across a wide network of northern suburbs.

Richard Yoon also lives in the northern suburbs, and teaches Korean language classes in his free time. Having watched the community evolve over the decades, he views the migration not as a loss, but as a milestone of success.

"We kind of outgrew the place," Richard said. "Instead of just one street, now we have a whole network where people live."

So, what actually happened to Chicago's Koreatown? It didn't vanish—it simply spread out beyond the borders of a single neighborhood. The community has seamlessly integrated into the fabric of the greater Chicagoland area.

"It depends on where your job is or what you’re looking for… you can really be anywhere now," Yoo said. "We are just part of the community. We are not strangers. We’re here. We’ve been here for a long time."

Se Kwon contributed to this special report for AANHPI Heritage Month.