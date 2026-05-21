13-year-old boy hospitalized after being shot in the head in South Chicago: police

The Brief A 13-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the head Thursday afternoon in South Chicago. Police responded to the 8200 block of S. Coles Ave. around 2:50 p.m., and the boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Area Two Detectives are investigating the shooting.



A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after police found him with a gunshot wound in the head in South Chicago on Thursday.

Chicago police say they found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in the head in the 8200 block of S. Coles Avenue around 2:50 p.m.

The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.