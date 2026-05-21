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13-year-old boy hospitalized after being shot in the head in South Chicago: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  May 21, 2026 5:13 PM CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 13-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the head Thursday afternoon in South Chicago.
    • Police responded to the 8200 block of S. Coles Ave. around 2:50 p.m., and the boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
    • Area Two Detectives are investigating the shooting.

CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after police found him with a gunshot wound in the head in South Chicago on Thursday.

Chicago police say they found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in the head in the 8200 block of S. Coles Avenue around 2:50 p.m.

The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

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