2 men shot, critically wounded on Chicago sidewalk

The Brief Two men were critically wounded in a shooting early Friday morning in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. Police said the men were standing on the sidewalk when someone approached and opened fire. Both victims were taken to Jackson Park Hospital in critical condition.



Two men were shot and critically wounded Friday morning in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

What we know:

The men, 37 and 40, were standing on the sidewalk around 1:30 a.m. near 79th Street and Maryland Avenue when someone approached them and started shooting, police said.

The 40-year-old man was shot in the back while the 37-year-old was shot in the arm, torso and ankle. Both men were taken to Jackson Park Hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

The gunman fled the scene after the shooting. No description of the suspect has been given.

Area Two detectives are investigating.