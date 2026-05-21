Teen charged in killing of 14-year-old in Michigan City: police

The Brief A 19-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Devin Porter in Michigan City. Devin Porter was found shot on March 15 and later died at the hospital, police said. Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.



A 19-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Michigan City, Ind., according to police.

Marcus Ballinger Jr., 19, of Michigan City, has been charged with one felony count of murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old last week.

On March 15, police received a call about a juvenile shot in the 300 block of West 11th Street around 4:30 p.m. Officers found Devin Porter suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Franciscan Health Hospital where he later died from his injuries, police say.

Marcus Ballinger Jr., 19, Michigan City, Ind. (Fox Chicago)

Detectives identified Ballinger Jr. as a suspect during an investigation and arrested him in the 1200 block of Ohio Street on May 19. He was issued a $1M cash bond.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police say additional arrests are expected.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or video should contact Detectives Kay Pliske at 219-873-4810 or kpliske@emichigancity.com or Brock Moore at 219-874-3221 Ext. 1087 or bmoore@emichigancity.com.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP or at www.michianacrimestoppers.com.