Spencer Leak Jr., longtime leader of Leak & Sons Funeral Homes, dies at 56

The Brief Spencer Leak Jr., vice president of Leak & Sons Funeral Homes and a longtime leader of the family business, has died at age 56. Leak spent nearly his entire life at the funeral home, starting at age 12 and later helping lead a company that has served Chicago families for more than 90 years. Beyond funeral services, Leak often spoke about his family's impact on Chicago history, including ties to the civil rights movement and services for notable figures such as Bernie Mac, Sam Cooke and Rev. Jesse Jackson.



Spencer Leak Jr., who helped lead one of Chicago's most well-known family businesses and spent nearly his entire life serving families through Leak & Sons Funeral Homes, has died. He was 56.

Details about Leak's death were not immediately available.

For many Chicagoans, the Leak name has been synonymous with funeral services for generations. For Spencer Leak Jr., it was more than a family business — it was the only career he ever knew.

"I started working when I was 12 years old, answering the phone," Leak told FOX 32 earlier this year. "I was driving the limousines the day after I got my driver's license, picking up families."

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A life spent in the family business

The backstory:

Leak & Sons traces its roots back to 1933, when Leak's grandparents, A.R. and Dottie Leak, helped establish what would become one of the most recognizable funeral homes in Chicago.

"My grandmother, Dottie Leak, loaned my grandfather, A.R. Leak, $500," Leak said. "He matched that with $500 that he earned at the Chicago World's Fair."

The business eventually moved to 78th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, where it became a fixture in the community.

By the time Leak was old enough to work, he was already helping answer phones. He later earned a degree in mortuary science and funeral service and joined the family business full-time, working alongside his father, Spencer Leak Sr., and brothers Stacy and Stephen.

Despite the long hours that come with operating a funeral home around the clock, Leak often said he was proud of what the family had built.

"That just makes me feel so good that we are so well respected in the community because of that Leak name," he said.

Serving generations of Chicago families

While most people know Leak & Sons for its funeral services, Leak often talked about the family's commitment to helping people beyond their times of loss.

"Whether it's paying for rent or giving clothes, giving food," he said. "We give money every year for Christmas, reducing the cost of funerals."

He was also proud of the family's role in Chicago history.

Leak frequently shared stories about how his grandfather and local pastors pushed for equal treatment at cemeteries in the 1960s and how his father and grandfather helped transport Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during visits to Chicago at a time when many limousine companies would not serve him.

"Whenever he came in at O'Hare, it would be my father and grandfather that would meet him at O'Hare and take him to whatever places," Leak said.

Part of some of Chicago's biggest moments

Over the years, Leak & Sons handled services for countless Chicago families as well as well-known figures including comedian Bernie Mac, gospel music pioneer Thomas Dorsey and singer Sam Cooke.

More recently, Leak helped guide the funeral home through services honoring civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, whose family shared a longtime relationship with the Leaks.

Even with the family's long history, Leak never took the community's support for granted.

When asked what it meant to have generations of families continue to trust Leak & Sons, his answer was simple.

"I would not be here without them," he said. "I am so grateful to all of the people in the city and the suburbs who have trusted the Leak family for now 91 years. We appreciate them so much."

What they're saying:

Statement from Cook County Clerk Monica Gordon

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my friend Spencer Leak Jr., a pillar of our community and a trusted source of comfort for countless Chicago-area families during their most difficult moments.



For decades, Leak & Sons Funeral Homes has served our communities with extraordinary care, dignity, and humanity.

The Leak family built a legacy rooted not only in professionalism, but in compassion — ensuring families were treated with respect and care regardless of their means.



The work of a funeral director is far more than a profession. Much like his father before him, Spencer Leak Jr. carried out this calling with empathy, grace, and an unwavering commitment to serving others during times of loss and heartbreak.



My prayers are with his wife Mrs. Donna Leak, his family, friends, staff, and all those mourning this tremendous loss. May he rest in eternal peace."

What's next:

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.