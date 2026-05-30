Cook County Police search for suspect in Maine Township hit-and-run
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Cook County Police are looking for a suspect wanted in a hit-and-run in unincorporated Maine Township.
Around 5:40 a.m. on May 25, Cook County Sheriff's Police responded to the 9000 block of West Oaks Avenue and learned that the driver of a white Hyundai Elantra had allegedly struck a woman.
The driver had driven away before officers arrived at the scene, according to police.
Rovell Young
The driver was later identified as Rovell Young.
Anyone with information on Young's whereabouts is asked to call Sheriff's Police Detectives at 708-865-4896.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office.