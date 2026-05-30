Cook County Police search for suspect in Maine Township hit-and-run

The Brief Cook County Sheriff's Police are searching for Rovell Young, who is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in unincorporated Maine Township. Investigators say a white Hyundai Elantra struck a woman around 5:40 a.m. on May 25 in the 9000 block of West Oaks Avenue. The driver fled before officers arrived, and police are asking anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts to contact detectives.



Cook County Police are looking for a suspect wanted in a hit-and-run in unincorporated Maine Township.

Around 5:40 a.m. on May 25, Cook County Sheriff's Police responded to the 9000 block of West Oaks Avenue and learned that the driver of a white Hyundai Elantra had allegedly struck a woman.

The driver had driven away before officers arrived at the scene, according to police.

Rovell Young

The driver was later identified as Rovell Young.

Anyone with information on Young's whereabouts is asked to call Sheriff's Police Detectives at 708-865-4896.