Suspect charged in LaBough Woods sexual assault case: officials

The Brief John G. Lang, 45, was arrested and charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery with strangulation in connection with an attack at LaBough Woods. The assault occurred around 12:30 p.m. on May 23 in a heavily wooded area about 500 feet from the parking lot; the 29-year-old victim was hospitalized and later released. Forest Preserves police identified and arrested Lang after releasing a suspect sketch. Officials said he will be held without bond.



A man has been charged with sexual assault of a woman at LaBough Woods last week, according to the Forest Preserves of Cook County.

John G. Lang, 45, has been arrested and charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery with strangulation, officials say.

The backstory:

The sexual assault happened around 12:30 p.m. on May 23 off-trail in a heavily wooded area in the eastern side of the preserve, roughly 500 feet from the parking lot.

John G. Lang, 45

The 29-year-old woman who was attacked was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital and has since been released.

On Tuesday, police released a sketch of the suspect, who is described as a white male about 6 feet tall with a long brown and blond beard reaching to his chest. He was wearing a dark shirt, a black beanie hat, dark sunglasses and a zip-up black jacket with a red stripe on the shoulder.

What they're saying:

"I want to congratulate and thank our detectives and the entire Forest Preserves of Cook County Police Department for their outstanding police work and relentless dedication to seeking justice for the victim. This was a shocking incident, even more so because of the relative rarity of such attacks in the Forest Preserves. The safety of our visitors is the highest priority for the Forest Preserves, and the work by our Police Department to solve this case shows our commitment to that goal," said Adam Bianchi, the General Superintendent of the Forest Preserves of Cook County.

What's next:

Lang will be held without bond, according to officials.