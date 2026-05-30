Convicted felon charged after struggle with police at Chicago Ridge Mall: police

The Brief Mark A. Jackson, 38, was arrested at Chicago Ridge Mall and charged with weapons, assault, resisting arrest, and property damage offenses. Police approached Jackson after spotting a bulge in his waistband; a struggle followed before officers recovered a firearm. Jackson allegedly gave a false name, had a fake driver's license, was a convicted felon, and had three active warrants.



A convicted felon has been charged after a struggle with police at the Chicago Ridge Mall on Friday, according to police.

Mark A. Jackson, 38, of Alsip, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, two felony counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, five misdemeanor counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, and one misdemeanor count of property damage.

Mark A. Jackson, 38, of Alsip, Ill.

The backstory:

Around 2:22 p.m., police saw Jackson with a bulge on his waistband while he was walking around the Chicago Ridge Mall. Two officers approached him inside a store and told him that he could not carry a concealed firearm inside the mall.

One officer tried to retrieve the firearm from Jackson. A struggle ensued over the gun and the officers were able to retrieve it safely from Jackson.

Jackson was arrested and provided a fake name to police. Police say he also had a fake Illinois driver's license.

Jackson is a convicted felon and also had one active arrest warrant for domestic battery and two active arrest warrants for forgery.