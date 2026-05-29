Activists call for accountability one year after fatal shooting in Humboldt Park

The Brief Protesters gathered outside Chicago’s 25th Police District on Friday, demanding criminal charges against an officer involved in the 2024 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Nathaniel Fejerang. Police said Fejerang fled from officers in Humboldt Park, struggled with them on the ground, and his gun discharged, striking an officer in the leg before another officer fatally shot him. The shooting remains under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, while activists continue to call for accountability and challenge the officers’ actions.



Community activists and protesters gathered outside Chicago's 25th Police District on Friday, calling for criminal charges against a Chicago police officer involved in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Nathaniel Fejerang during an encounter in Humboldt Park one year ago.

The backstory:

The demonstration comes as the Civilian Office of Police Accountability continues its investigation into the May 2024 shooting, which also left a police officer wounded.

Chicago police said the incident occurred in the 4300 block of West North Avenue when officers approached Fejerang.

Police said Tactical Officers tried to stop Nathaniel Fejerang just after 10:30 p.m. in an alley. Fejerang ran into a backyard, and officers followed.

Bodycam footage shows officers struggling with Fejerang on the ground before his gun discharged, hitting an officer in the leg. Another officer then shot Fejerang.

The wounded officer was hospitalized in serious condition. Fejerang was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene, and that the investigation is ongoing.

What's next:

Protesters contend the officer shot Fejerang three times and are demanding accountability as the investigation remains ongoing.

The shooting remains under review by COPA, the agency responsible for investigating officer-involved shootings and other serious incidents involving Chicago police.

In October, the Chicago Police Department recognized the officers involved in the incident with an award.

Chicago police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.