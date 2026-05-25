Little Village leaders demand answers after teen mass shooting over Memorial Day weekend

The Brief Four teenagers were shot in Little Village during a violent Memorial Day weekend marked by teen takeovers and multiple shootings across Chicago. Community leaders say police knew large gatherings were being organized online ahead of time and failed to act before violence erupted. The Little Village Community Council says it is launching summer programs and outdoor activities to help keep kids safe and engaged.



Chicago police are investigating after a violent Memorial Day weekend across the city, including a mass shooting in Little Village that left four teenagers wounded.

The backstory:

Police said the teens were shot around 3 a.m. Sunday near 25th Street during what officials described as a large "teen takeover" gathering. All four victims survived.

The shooting happened amid a chaotic holiday weekend that also included multiple shootings and a crash involving an 18-year-old driver on the West Side that injured five Chicago police officers. Authorities said a weapon was recovered at the scene and the suspect is in custody.

According to Chicago police data, detectives have launched more than 20 shooting investigations citywide since Friday.

What they're saying:

In Little Village, community leaders said the violence has left residents shaken and frustrated.

"It’s very concerning because the summer is just starting," said Little Village Community Council President Baltazar Enriquez. "Families want to enjoy the city… enjoy the parks, the lakefront, enjoy being outside. But now people are asking themselves, is it even safe?"

Enriquez said community leaders believe police were aware large teen gatherings were being promoted online ahead of time.

"The party was announced on social media," Enriquez said.

"As a teen takeover?" Fox Chicago’s Leslie Moreno asked.

"Yeah," Enriquez responded.

"And police knew about it?" Moreno asked.

"Yeah… so it makes you wonder, do you really care about Black and Brown children? Or only the kids in wealthier neighborhoods?" Enriquez said.

Enriquez said his organization has repeatedly tried reaching out to police leadership to discuss prevention efforts and summer safety plans but claims they have not received a response.

"They’re being silent. They don’t want to meet with the community, and that’s frustrating because we live here. These are our kids," he said.

He also criticized the decision to allow gatherings to continue late into the night.

"When you let these parties go until 3 or 4 in the morning, this is what can happen," Enriquez said.

What's next:

Now, community leaders worry the violence seen over Memorial Day weekend could continue into the summer months.

"Most kids are out there just trying to have fun. But there are also people out there looking to hurt someone… and that’s what scares us," Enriquez said. "We want to know, what’s the plan for the summer?"

No arrests have been announced in the Little Village shooting, and police continue searching for the gunman.

Fox Chicago reached out to leadership in the 10th District regarding concerns raised by community leaders but has not received a response.

The Little Village Community Council said it plans to launch summer programs, including fishing camps and outdoor activities, aimed at keeping children engaged and away from violence.