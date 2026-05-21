Student detained after threatening others with knives at suburban Chicago high school: police

The Brief An 18-year-old student was taken into custody Wednesday night after allegedly threatening others with a knife at Rolling Meadows High School. Police responded around 7:20 p.m., detained the student and recovered two knives; authorities said the knives were never displayed and no one was injured. Police called the situation an isolated incident, said school activities continued as scheduled and noted the investigation remains ongoing.



An 18-year-old suburban Chicago high school student is in custody after allegedly threatening to harm others with a knife on school grounds.

The backstory:

The incident occurred about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday at Rolling Meadows High School, according to Rolling Meadows police.

Officers responded to reports that a student had threatened others with a knife. When police arrived, they detained the student and recovered two knives, authorities said.

Police said the knives were not displayed during the incident, and no students or staff members were injured.

What's next:

Police described the incident as isolated and said activities at the school continued as scheduled. The investigation remains ongoing.