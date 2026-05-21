High-speed police chase through Chicago suburbs ends in arrest

article

The Brief A Des Plaines man was denied pretrial release after a high-speed police chase in Oak Brook. Prosecutors said Anthony Miller drove into oncoming traffic and ran multiple red lights. Police connected the pickup truck to a Wheeling burglary investigation earlier that day.



A Des Plaines man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase through west-suburban streets over the weekend has been ordered held in custody pending trial.

A DuPage County judge granted prosecutors' request to deny pretrial release for 36-year-old Anthony Miller.

Miller is charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding and one misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license.

High-speed police chase

The backstory:

Officials said the chase started around 6:35 p.m. Sunday after Oak Brook police received information about a pickup truck connected to a residential burglary investigation out of Wheeling earlier in the day.

Chicago police helicopter units tracked the truck as it traveled west on Interstate 88 before heading south on Route 83, according to prosecutors.

Oak Brook police officers later spotted the truck turning onto westbound 67th Street from Route 83 and tried to pull it over near Clarendon Hills Road by activating emergency lights and sirens.

Prosecutors said Miller refused to stop and instead sped away, driving into oncoming traffic and running a red light at Route 83 and Clarendon Hills Road before continuing northbound.

Authorities said Miller allegedly reached speeds near 70 mph in a 30 mph zone while driving on Clarendon Hills Road.

Police later terminated their emergency lights and sirens because of safety concerns but kept following the vehicle.

According to prosecutors, Miller then drove onto a median along 63rd Street, ignored another red light at Route 83 and nearly collided with northbound traffic after turning back onto Route 83.

A second Oak Brook officer eventually initiated another traffic stop, and Miller pulled onto the shoulder and surrendered without further incident, authorities said.

Officials did not announce whether Miller has been charged in connection with the Wheeling burglary investigation.

What they're saying:

"Offenders continue to flee from law enforcement under the mistaken belief that they can evade coordinated police tactics, communication, technology, and aerial support," Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in a statement. "Like many before him, this offender quickly learned otherwise and is now in custody."

What's next:

Miller’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 1.