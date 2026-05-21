Driver pleads guilty to fleeing fatal hit-and-run crash in Chicago suburb: prosecutors

The Brief Mark Wiskur, 47, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal crash after striking 69-year-old Elaine Zielke in Sugar Grove in October 2024. Zielke was found lying in the street near 1900 Fay’s Lane, received medical aid at the scene and later died at a hospital in Aurora. After a nine-month investigation, Wiskur was indicted in July 2025, turned himself in to police and is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 6.



A man pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal crash in west suburban Sugar Grove after striking and killing a pedestrian in 2024, prosecutors said.

The backstory:

Mark Wiskur, 47, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident involving death, a Class 1 felony, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Pictured is Mark Wiskur, 47. (Kane County State's Attorney )

The charge stems from a crash reported around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 12 near 1900 Fay’s Lane in Sugar Grove.

Prosecutors said responding officers found 69-year-old Elaine Zielke lying in the street after being struck by a vehicle.

The Sugar Grove Fire Protection District provided medical aid at the scene before Zielke was taken to Ascension Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, where she later died.

Prosecutors said a preliminary cause of death determined Zielke suffered multiple injuries consistent with a vehicle-pedestrian crash.

Authorities said the investigation lasted nine months and led to a July 22, 2025, indictment charging Wiskur with failing to remain at the scene of a crash involving death or injury.

A warrant was issued for Wiskur’s arrest, and he later turned himself in to police that same day.

What's next:

Wiskur is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Kane County Judicial Center.