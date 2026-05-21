Chicago weather: Cool sunshine and beach hazards stick around Thursday

The Brief Partly to mostly sunny skies will keep temperatures in the 50s and 60s today. Beach hazards continue through Friday with dangerous rip currents and waves up to 6 feet. Warmer temperatures return this weekend before highs climb into the low 80s next week.



The Chicago area is partly to mostly sunny today with highs in the 50s and 60s.

There is a beach hazard today and tomorrow with rip currents and waves of 4–6 feet possible.

Chicago weather forecast

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Tomorrow will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s! There will be mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with a chance for p.m. rain.

Friday night will be cloudy with the chance for rain. The wet weather will push into early Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be around 70 with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. There will be some rain around on Sunday, but most will stay dry.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.