Chicago weather: Cool sunshine and beach hazards stick around Thursday
CHICAGO - The Chicago area is partly to mostly sunny today with highs in the 50s and 60s.
There is a beach hazard today and tomorrow with rip currents and waves of 4–6 feet possible.
Chicago weather forecast
What's next:
Tomorrow will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s! There will be mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with a chance for p.m. rain.
Friday night will be cloudy with the chance for rain. The wet weather will push into early Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be around 70 with mostly cloudy skies.
Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. There will be some rain around on Sunday, but most will stay dry.
Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
The Source: The information in this report came from Fox Chicago Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody.