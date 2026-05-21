Chicago-area man shared child sexual abuse material online, officials say

The Brief A 39-year-old Waukegan man was arrested after child sexual abuse material was traced to his apartment, authorities said. Michael A. Bray is charged with 10 felony counts of disseminating child sexual assault material. The investigation involved Lake County sheriff’s detectives, state’s attorney investigators and electronic detection K9s.



A suburban Chicago man is accused of having and sharing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) involving victims as young as toddlers.

What we know:

Authorities began investigating after learning CSAM was being shared from an electronic device in north suburban Waukegan, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives traced the device to an apartment in the 2600 block of West Cornelia Avenue. After a warrant was obtained, the home was searched Wednesday with help from K9s Enzo and Grip, which both specialize in electronic detection.

Grip and Enzo | Provided

During the search, detectives recovered electronic devices belonging to 39-year-old Michael A. Bray, the sheriff’s office said.

Bray allegedly downloaded and shared child pornography involving victims as young as toddlers. He was charged with 10 counts of disseminating child sexual assault material — all Class X felonies.

Michael Bray

What they're saying:

Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said investigators remain focused on identifying offenders and protecting children.

"Every image and video in cases like this represents the victimization and exploitation of a child," Idleburg said in a statement. "Our Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force works tirelessly to identify those responsible, rescue victims, and ensure predators are held fully accountable for their actions."

What's next:

Bray remained held at the Lake County Jail ahead of his first court appearance Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, prosecutors planned to seek his detention while the case moves forward.