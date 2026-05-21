Chicago man indicted for ramming car into ICE agent's truck: prosecutors

The Brief A Chicago man was federally indicted for allegedly ramming an ICE agent’s vehicle with an SUV. Prosecutors said the incident happened during Operation Midway Blitz on the Southwest Side. The federal charge carries a maximum prison sentence of up to 20 years.



A federal grand jury has indicted a man who allegedly used his car to ram the vehicle of an ICE agent last fall during Operation Midway Blitz.

Midway Blitz indictment

What we know:

Diego Emmanuel Reyes, 21, was charged with assaulting, impeding, intimidating and interfering with a federal officer using a deadly or dangerous weapon, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

Prosecutors said the incident happened on Oct. 4, 2025, when Reyes allegedly struck the rear of a truck being driven by a federal agent in the 3700 block of South Kedzie Avenue. Authorities alleged Reyes then accelerated his SUV, pushing the agent's vehicle forward.

The charge stems from the use of a vehicle as a dangerous weapon and carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted, prosecutors said.

Reyes, of Chicago, has not yet been arraigned in federal court.

What they're saying:

"Federal agents perform risky, essential work every single day to enforce our federal laws and keep our communities safe,"U.S. Attorney Andrew S. Boutros said in a statement. "The Chicago U.S. Attorney’s Office will never tolerate such conduct and will continue to hold accountable those who seek to assault, impede, intimidate, or interfere with lawful federal operations."