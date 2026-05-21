40 things to do in Chicago Memorial Weekend 2026

Happy unofficial start of the summer! This weekend is packed with festivals, flea markets, concerts and nonstop fun. The lineup includes the Randolph Street Market, Belmont-Sheffield Music Fest, Forever Mine Fest, the city's annual Memorial Day parade and so much more.

Here's your guide to events in Chicago Memorial Weekend 2026.

Concerts in the Chicago area

May 22: Solomun at Union Park

May 22: Black Veil Brides at Ramova Theatre

May 22: Archspire at House of Blues Chicago

May 22: Kid Cudi at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

May 22: Hot Like Mars at Garcia’s Chicago

May 22: KidLaroi at The Salt Shed Outdoors

May 22: Palomazo Norteño at Allstate Arena

May 22-23: Slide Away at Aragon Ballroom

May 22-23: Pekka Kuusisto at Orchestra Hall

May 23: Kurt Rosenwinkel at Garcia’s Chicago

May 23: Yves at Copernicus Center

May 24: Hilary Hahn at Orchestra Hall

May 24: Thornhill with 156 Silence at Vic Theatre

Sporting events in the Chicago area

May 22: Chicago Cubs vs. Houston Astros

May 22: NCAA D1 Women’s Lacrosse Championship

May 23: Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx

May 23: Chicago Cubs vs. Houston Astros

May 23: Chicago Fire FC vs. Toronto FC (Post Match Lupe Fiasco Concert)

May 24: NCAA D1 Women’s Lacrosse Championship

May 24: Chicago Cubs vs. Houston Astros

May 25: Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

Theatre and comedy shows in the Chicago area

Les Misérables

Monty Python’s Spamalot

Chicago Comedy Club

Jessimae Peluso

Things to do in Chicago May 22- 25

The 41st annual Belmont-Sheffield Music Fest returns Friday, May 22, through Sunday, May 24. Festivalgoers can expect tribute bands, food vendors and artisan booths. A $10 donation is suggested.

Pastor Keion Henderson and Shaunie Henderson bring the "Not Your Typical Tour" to Greenwood Oasis. Organizers describe the event as an immersive evening centered on faith, inspiration and community conversations.

Lincoln Park Zoo will celebrate the start of summer with a free Memorial Day weekend event running Friday, May 22, through Monday, May 25. Guests can enjoy rides, family-friendly activities, a Ferris wheel and giant fun slide.

The Lincoln Park Zoo will host a special after-hours event Friday, May 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will feature games, music and adult-only activities.

The one-night event celebrates Soulection’s 15th anniversary and will feature specialty cocktails and DJ sets curated by Joe Kay.

The Soldier Field 10 race returns Saturday, May 23, with runners taking part in a scenic course along Lake Michigan that finishes on the stadium’s 50-yard line. The annual event honors service members and supports The Road Home Program for veterans.

Chicago’s annual Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony and parade will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. along Dearborn Street.

Sueños Music Festival returns to Grant Park on Saturday and Sunday for its fifth anniversary celebration. The Latin music fest will feature artists spanning reggaeton, musica Mexicana, Latin EDM and other genres from across Latin America.

Empty Bottle’s Warm Love Cool Dreams Music and Arts Festival takes over The Salt Shed on Saturday and Sunday. The lineup includes Courtney Barnett, Toro y Moi and The Jesus and Mary Chin alongside Chicago artists and underground performers.

The free event will feature beer releases, live music, food vendors and family-friendly activities while raising money for The Friendship Center food pantry.

The inaugural Forever Mine Music Festival will take over Union Park on Saturday and Sunday. Performers include Keyshia Cole, Kelly Rowland, Kaytranada and other R&B and house music artists across three stages.

The Randolph Street Market Festival returns to the West Loop on Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24, with more than 200 vendors selling vintage goods, fashion, antiques and collectibles.

WNDR Museum is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritgae Month with performances by Chicago artist Mustafa Mahdi Anwar. The performances run 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

wnd

Sounds of Chicago returns Sunday, May 24, at 111 W. Kinzie St. with an indoor music festival featuring 10 DJs across three rooms.

Gallagher Way will partner with Rise Pilates for an outdoor Memorial Day workout on Monday, May 25, from 7-8 a.m.