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40 things to do in Chicago Memorial Weekend 2026

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Published  May 21, 2026 11:10 AM CDT
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FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Happy unofficial start of the summer! This weekend is packed with festivals, flea markets, concerts and nonstop fun. The lineup includes the Randolph Street Market, Belmont-Sheffield Music Fest, Forever Mine Fest, the city's annual Memorial Day parade and so much more.

Here's your guide to events in Chicago Memorial Weekend 2026. 

 

Concerts in the Chicago area

May 22: Solomun at Union Park

May 22: Black Veil Brides at Ramova Theatre

May 22: Archspire at House of Blues Chicago

May 22: Kid Cudi at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

May 22: Hot Like Mars at Garcia’s Chicago

May 22: KidLaroi at The Salt Shed Outdoors

May 22: Palomazo Norteño at Allstate Arena

May 22-23: Slide Away at Aragon Ballroom

May 22-23: Pekka Kuusisto at Orchestra Hall

May 23: Kurt Rosenwinkel at Garcia’s Chicago

May 23: Yves at Copernicus Center

May 24: Hilary Hahn at Orchestra Hall

May 24: Thornhill with 156 Silence at Vic Theatre

 

Sporting events in the Chicago area

May 22: Chicago Cubs vs. Houston Astros

May 22: NCAA D1 Women’s Lacrosse Championship

May 23: Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx

May 23: Chicago Cubs vs. Houston Astros

May 23: Chicago Fire FC vs. Toronto FC (Post Match Lupe Fiasco Concert)

May 24: NCAA D1 Women’s Lacrosse Championship

May 24: Chicago Cubs vs. Houston Astros

May 25: Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

Why the Sky have gotten off to a hot start | Chicago Sports Tonight

Why the Sky have gotten off to a hot start | Chicago Sports Tonight

Tina Nguyen goes 1-on-1 with Sky guard Jacy Sheldon ahead of their home opener tonight against Dallas. The Sky are off to a hot start, winning 3 of their first 4 games. Jacy explains what's led to the team's early success and how they can keep things going back at Wintrust Arena as they begin a 4-game home stretch.

 

Theatre and comedy shows in the Chicago area

Les Misérables 

Monty Python’s Spamalot 

Chicago Comedy Club

Jessimae Peluso 

 

Things to do in Chicago May 22- 25 

Belmont-Sheffield Music Fest 

The 41st annual Belmont-Sheffield Music Fest returns Friday, May 22, through Sunday, May 24. Festivalgoers can expect tribute bands, food vendors and artisan booths. A $10 donation is suggested. 

Not Your Typical Tour

Pastor Keion Henderson and Shaunie Henderson bring the "Not Your Typical Tour" to Greenwood Oasis. Organizers describe the event as an immersive evening centered on faith, inspiration and community conversations. 

Lincoln Park Zoo Summer Kickoff

Lincoln Park Zoo will celebrate the start of summer with a free Memorial Day weekend event running Friday, May 22, through Monday, May 25. Guests can enjoy rides, family-friendly activities, a Ferris wheel and giant fun slide. 

Lincoln Park Zoo Adults Night Out

The Lincoln Park Zoo will host a special after-hours event Friday, May 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will feature games, music and adult-only activities. 

Marquis Moments with Soulection 

The one-night event celebrates Soulection’s 15th anniversary and will feature specialty cocktails and DJ sets curated by Joe Kay. 

Soldier Field 10 

The Soldier Field 10 race returns Saturday, May 23, with runners taking part in a scenic course along Lake Michigan that finishes on the stadium’s 50-yard line. The annual event honors service members and supports The Road Home Program for veterans. 

Chicago Memorial Day Parade 

Chicago’s annual Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony and parade will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. along Dearborn Street. 

What to expect on a busy Memorial Day travel weekend | ChicagoLIVE

What to expect on a busy Memorial Day travel weekend | ChicagoLIVE

Memorial Day weekend always marks one of the busiest travel periods of the year. Here's what to expect.

Sueños Music Festival 

Sueños Music Festival returns to Grant Park on Saturday and Sunday for its fifth anniversary celebration. The Latin music fest will feature artists spanning reggaeton, musica Mexicana, Latin EDM and other genres from across Latin America. 

Warm Love Cool Dreams Festival

Empty Bottle’s Warm Love Cool Dreams Music and Arts Festival takes over The Salt Shed on Saturday and Sunday. The lineup includes Courtney Barnett, Toro y Moi and The Jesus and Mary Chin alongside Chicago artists and underground performers. 

 

Mayfestiversary 

The free event will feature beer releases, live music, food vendors and family-friendly activities while raising money for The Friendship Center food pantry. 

Forever Mine Music Festival 

The inaugural Forever Mine Music Festival will take over Union Park on Saturday and Sunday. Performers include Keyshia Cole, Kelly Rowland, Kaytranada and other R&B and house music artists across three stages. 

Forever Mine Music Festival to debut in Chicago this Memorial Day weekend | ChicagoNOW

Forever Mine Music Festival to debut in Chicago this Memorial Day weekend | ChicagoNOW

Forever Mine Music Festival will feature R&B, house, and live art installations Memorial Day weekend.  

 

Randolph Street Market Festival 

The Randolph Street Market Festival returns to the West Loop on Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24, with more than 200 vendors selling vintage goods, fashion, antiques and collectibles. 

WNDR Museum AAPI Celebration 

WNDR Museum is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritgae Month with performances by Chicago artist Mustafa Mahdi Anwar. The performances run 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

wnd

Step into a world of wonder at WNDR Museum Chicago

Step into a world of wonder at WNDR Museum Chicago

Jake Hamilton visits WNDR Museum Chicago to explore its newest immersive exhibits.

 

Sounds of Chicago 

Sounds of Chicago returns Sunday, May 24, at 111 W. Kinzie St. with an indoor music festival featuring 10 DJs across three rooms. 

Rise Pilates at Gallagher Way 

Gallagher Way will partner with Rise Pilates for an outdoor Memorial Day workout on Monday, May 25, from 7-8 a.m.

The Source: The events in this article were gathered by FOX Chicago's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event. 

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