Illinois State Police forensic chemist charged with dozens of sex crimes involving minor

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The Brief A forensic chemist with the Illinois State Police has been charged with more than two dozen felony sex crimes. Prosecutors say Arthur D. Weathers, 54, is accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl while coaching volleyball in Elgin between 1999 and 2001. Weathers was arrested this week and later released pending court proceedings.



A forensic chemist with Illinois State Police was charged with more than two dozen felony sex crimes tied to allegations dating back more than 20 years ago.

Illinois State Police employee charged with sexual crimes

The backstory:

Arthur D. Weathers, 54, is accused of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a minor he coached at a volleyball club in Elgin between 1999 and 2001, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said the alleged victim was 16 when the abuse began and that Weathers held a position of authority as an assistant and head coach with the First Kill volleyball club.

Weathers has worked with the Illinois State Police since 1998. Last year, he earned $139,700 from his position in the department.

Weathers was arrested Tuesday and taken into custody by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

He was charged with 11 counts of criminal sexual assault and 14 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The investigation began in August 2025 after the victim reported the allegations to law enforcement.

Weathers, of Elburn, was released from custody during his pretrial detention hearing.

What's next:

His next court date is scheduled for July 15.

What you can do:

Authorities said anyone with additional information about Weathers is asked to contact the Kane County Sheriff’s Office at (630) 444-1103.