‘Broadview Six’ defendants cleared after federal prosecutors drop charges

The Brief Federal prosecutors dropped all remaining charges Thursday against the final four defendants in the "Broadview Six" case tied to a 2025 protest outside a Broadview ICE detention facility. Prosecutors alleged demonstrators damaged a federal vehicle, etched a derogatory message into it and attempted to block federal agents during the protest. Defendant Brian Straw called the charges unjust, saying the case was about protecting First Amendment rights and opposing what he described as politically motivated prosecution.



Federal prosecutors on Thursday dropped all remaining charges against the final four defendants in the so-called "Broadview Six" case, ending the criminal prosecution tied to a 2025 protest outside a suburban ICE detention facility.

One of the four exonerated defendants confirmed the ruling in a statement Thursday.

The backstory:

Prosecutors initially charged Kat Abughazaleh; Catherine Sharp, chief of staff to 40th Ward Ald. Andre Vasquez; Brian Straw, an Oak Park village trustee; Michael Rabbitt, the 45th Ward Democratic committeeperson; Joselyn Walsh, a local musician; and Andre Martin, of Providence, Rhode Island, with conspiracy to impede federal immigration officers and misdemeanor assault.

Charges against Sharp and Walsh were dismissed earlier this year.

On Thursday, prosecutors also dropped the remaining charges against Abughazaleh, Straw, Rabbitt and Martin.

The charges stemmed from a protest in Broadview on Sept. 26, 2025, when authorities alleged the group damaged a federal vehicle by breaking a side mirror and rear windshield wiper, according to previous FOX Chicago reporting.

Prosecutors also alleged demonstrators etched a derogatory message into the vehicle.

An initial indictment accused the group of attempting to block federal vehicles, "banging aggressively" on them and trying to injure at least one federal agent.

What they're saying:

Straw confirmed the ruling and said he was "relieved to be exonerated" but described the charges as unjust.

"I am relieved to be exonerated today, but I want to state clearly that fighting these unjust federal charges over the past seven months was never just about me or my co-defendants in this case.



"Contesting these charges was about our collective First Amendment rights. It was about fighting for a justice system that actually serves the interests of justice and the public—not the whims of those who are in power. And it was about our neighbors, more vulnerable than us, who have been targeted unfairly by this administration and who deserve peaceful, dignified lives alongside us.



"I went to protest at the Broadview ICE detention facility back in September because I believe in our democratic values, of standing up for our neighbors and for exercising our rights to speak out against wrongs. To be targeted unfairly by our Department of Justice for that protected behavior was shameful and represents a dark period in America’s history.



"Despite the risks and personal toll of this experience, I wanted to show my kids and yours that our country and our future is worth fighting for. I will never get the past seven months of my life back. The government tried to exhaust my finances, break my spirit and intimidate others out of exhibiting the everyday bravery of showing up for each other. In my 6-year-old daughter’s words, I am incredibly proud of being an upstander not a bystander.



"Today, we have won in Court. And we will continue to fight against injustice and for full transparency and accountability around this prosecution. And, in that—as in every action that proceeded this moment—I believe that we will win," Straw said.