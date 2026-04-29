Remaining 'Broadview Six' defendants' felony charges dropped

The Brief The most serious charges against the remaining "Broadview Six" defendants were dismissed in federal court on Wednesday. Two of the defendants already had their cases dropped earlier this year. The group was accused of trying to impede federal immigration officers outside of the ICE facility in Broadview during protests last year.



Federal prosecutors are dropping the most serious criminal charges against four of the so-called "Broadview Six" defendants, who were accused of trying to impede federal immigration officers during a protest outside a suburban ICE facility last year.

What we know:

Prosecutors initially charged Kat Abughazaleh; Catherine Sharp, the chief of staff for 40th Ward Ald. Andre Vasquez; Brian Straw, a Village of Oak Park trustee; Michael Rabbitt, the 45th Ward Democratic Committeeperson; Joselyn Walsh, a local musician; and Andre Martin of Providence, Rhode Island, with conspiracy to impede federal immigration officers and misdemeanor assault.

The charges against Sharp and Walsh were tossed earlier this year, according to court records.

Prosecutors told Judge April Perry that they will refile only misdemeanor charges against the remaining four defendants.

The charges stem from a protest in Broadview on Sept. 26, 2025, when a crowd allegedly "broke one of the vehicle’s side mirrors and the rear windshield wiper and etched a derogatory message into the body of the vehicle," according to federal prosecutors.

An initial indictment alleged the group tried to block federal vehicles, "banged aggressively" on them, and attempted to injure at least one agent.

Attorneys for the defendants called the charges "politically motivated," "ludicrous," and "unjust."