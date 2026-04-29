Man's body found floating in Fox River in suburban St. Charles: officials
ST. CHARLES - A man's body was found floating in the Fox River in suburban St. Charles on Wednesday morning, authorities said.
What we know:
St. Charles police and fire officials were called at 9:10 a.m. to the west side of the Fox River in the 200 block of North Second Street for a report of an unresponsive man in the water.
The man’s body was recovered and taken to the Kane County coroner’s office for identification and further investigation.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the man’s identity, and the cause of death remains unknown.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the St. Charles Police Department.