Man's body found floating in Fox River in suburban St. Charles: officials

The Brief A man’s body was found floating in the Fox River in St. Charles Wednesday morning, and authorities responded around 9:10 a.m. The body was recovered and taken to the Kane County coroner’s office for identification and investigation. The man’s identity and cause of death have not been released; the investigation is ongoing.



A man's body was found floating in the Fox River in suburban St. Charles on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

What we know:

St. Charles police and fire officials were called at 9:10 a.m. to the west side of the Fox River in the 200 block of North Second Street for a report of an unresponsive man in the water.

The man’s body was recovered and taken to the Kane County coroner’s office for identification and further investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the man’s identity, and the cause of death remains unknown.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.