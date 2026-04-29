Anne Frank exhibit debuts Friday with rare artifacts in Chicago

The Brief "Anne Frank The Exhibition" opens Friday, May 1 at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry. The exhibit offers a personal look at the Frank family's life in hiding during the Nazi occupation. It features 130 collection items — some of which have never been seen in the U.S. before.



This week, a powerful new exhibit is opening at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry.

"Anne Frank The Exhibition" shines a light on the past while offering lessons for the future. It makes its debut on Friday, May 1.

The backstory:

To this day, the words written in Anne Frank's diary offer a rare, personal window into one of history’s darkest periods.

"Anne Frank The Exhibition" will take visitors through those pages, when Anne and her family were forced to live in hiding under Nazi occupation.

The exhibit is being presented by the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. New York is the only other city to have seen it.

Beginning this Friday at Griffin MSI, visitors will see artifacts from the Secret Annex where Anne spent more than two years — including a board game that helped pass the time.

"We have brought 130 collection items from Amsterdam, some of them — never seen before, never seen before here in the U.S.," said Ronald Leopold, historian & executive director of the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. "These items tell you something and tell the visitor what it means to be in hiding. Going into hiding means you hope to survive."

Leopold — who traveled to Chicago to open the exhibit — along with museum executives, say they hope it resonates with visitors and speaks to their hope for humanity.

"Thirty million copies of her diary have been distributed worldwide in over 70 languages. That is profound," said Dr. Chevy Humphrey, president & CEO of the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry. "We're hoping that through this exhibition they will learn about history, but they'll learn Anne’s story and be inspired to try to learn about the world and make this world better, kinder."

"This is also very much an exhibition that is not just about the past, it's also very much about a better present and future. It's very much about us. It is very much about who we are and who we want to be," Leopold added.

What's next:

"Anne Frank The Exhibition" will remain open through early 2027, with free admission offered to organized school groups.

Tune into FOX Chicago at 9 p.m. for an in-depth look at the exhibit.