Merrillville homeowner describes tornado's impact: 'I saw the nightmare'

The Brief Yvette Moore said she heard a loud whistle and felt her Merrillville home shake as a tornado struck Thursday night. She found extensive damage afterward, including uprooted trees and debris scattered across her property. Moore said she is now assessing the damage and preparing to contact her insurance company.



Yvette Moore said she never imagined a tornado would strike her northwest Indiana neighborhood Thursday night.

What they're saying:

Moore, who has lived in the same home for more than a decade, said she heard what sounded like a loud whistle as the storm moved through but initially didn't realize the danger.

"I thought it's not happening here," Moore said. "I didn't think it was for real."

As the storm intensified, she said her house shook so violently that she first thought it was an earthquake. She stayed in her bedroom as debris slammed into her home and loud booms echoed outside.

When the noise finally subsided, Moore stepped outside to what she called "the nightmare."

Among the damage was a Papa Johns sign that had been ripped from a nearby shopping plaza and dropped in her yard. Large trees were uprooted, power was knocked out and debris covered her property.

What's next:

Standing amid the destruction Friday morning, Moore said she was overwhelmed by the damage and unsure where to begin.

"This has never, ever happened as long as I've been here," she said. "Not close."

Moore added she is preparing to contact her insurance company.