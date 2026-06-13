Police investigating early morning explosion outside Chicago alderman's home

The Brief An investigation is underway after a suspected firework exploded outside the home of Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez in the city's Pilsen neighborhood about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, damaging a window but causing no injuries. Sigcho-Lopez said surveillance video showed two men arriving in an SUV, with one suspect exiting the vehicle to ignite the device before both fled the scene. His three children were asleep inside the home at the time. Chicago police said the device appeared to be a firework ignited in the street. The Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating, and no arrests have been made.



A possible firework exploded outside the home of Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez early Saturday, damaging a window but causing no injuries, according to police and the alderman.

What we know:

The incident occurred about 12:45 a.m. near West 21st Street and South Damen Avenue outside the home of Sigcho-Lopez, who represents the city's 25th Ward.

Sigcho-Lopez said surveillance video showed two men arriving in an SUV. One of the men exited the vehicle, ignited the device in front of the home and returned to the SUV, which drove away moments before the explosion.

Sigcho-Lopez said his three children were asleep inside the home when the device detonated.

Authorities are searching for two suspects after an explosive device reportedly detonated outside the home of a Chicago alderman early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said the device was a suspected firework that was ignited in the street before it exploded. Police confirmed a window was damaged and said no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified any suspects or provided any further information.

What's next:

The Chicago Police Department's Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

Officials are asking anyone with surveillance footage or information to contact the 25th Ward Office at 773-523-4100 or ward25@cityofchicago.org, or reach out to Area 3 detectives.