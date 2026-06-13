Addison man charged with sixth DUI after being found slumped over wheel: prosecutors

The Brief Addison man charged with sixth DUI: Goran Brkic, 56, appeared in court Wednesday on a Class X felony aggravated DUI charge after authorities said he was found slumped over the wheel of his vehicle at Lake Street and Mill Road on Tuesday morning. Authorities allege extreme intoxication: Prosecutors said Brkic was disoriented, unable to put his vehicle in park and had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.301, nearly four times the legal limit. Faces lengthy prison sentence if convicted: Officials praised officers for preventing potential harm, and Brkic is due back in court July 6. A conviction could carry a prison term of six to 30 years.



A suburban Chicago man accused of driving under the influence for the sixth time appeared in court Wednesday on a felony DUI charge after authorities said he was found slumped over the wheel of his vehicle in Addison.

The backstory:

Goran Brkic, 56, of Addison, is charged with aggravated DUI — sixth or subsequent violation, a Class X felony.

Pictured is Goran Brkic, 56, of Addison. (DuPage County State's Attorney )

The charge stems from an incident shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office, officers responded to a report of a driver slumped over the wheel at the intersection of Lake Street and Mill Road.

Authorities said officers found Brkic's vehicle stopped in the left-turn lane of westbound Lake Street for southbound Mill Road. Police parked squad cars in front of and behind the vehicle to prevent it from moving.

When officers contacted Brkic, he appeared disoriented and was unable to put the vehicle in park, prosecutors said. After officers secured the vehicle and removed his seat belt, they detected an odor of alcohol, according to authorities.

Prosecutors allege Brkic had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.301, nearly four times Illinois' legal limit of 0.08.

What they're saying:

"Time after time, Mr. Brkic thumbed his nose at the law," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "He continued to get behind the wheel of his car not only after his first or second DUI, but as alleged in this case, after his fifth. Now Mr. Brkic finds himself facing DUI charges for the sixth time. What I find particularly disturbing in this case is the allegation that the defendant had a BAC of .301 while driving on an extremely busy road at 11:30 in the morning. Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of Mr. Brkic’s alleged behavior."

"This offender has made a career out of gambling with innocent lives on the roadway," Addison Chief of Police Roy Selvik said. "Due to the swift actions of responding officers he was taken into custody before anyone was seriously hurt. We would like to thank State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his staff for aggressively preventing this individual from further endangering the motoring public."

What's next:

Brkic's next court appearance is scheduled for July 6. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence ranging from six to 30 years.