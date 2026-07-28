Gary Fourth of July shooting claims 2nd victim as injured uncle dies: family

The Brief A Fourth of July weekend shooting in Gary has claimed a second victim after Raymond Delgado, the uncle of 10-year-old Montana Weathers, died from his injuries. A second suspect, Israel Olivas, has been charged in the case, joining Ernesto Posadas, who was previously charged. Investigators say the shooting happened during a family gathering and are using surveillance video, witness statements and other evidence in the investigation.



A Fourth of July weekend shooting in Gary has now claimed a second life after the 51-year-old man who was critically injured in the attack died from his injuries, according to a family spokesperson.

The victim was identified by family members as Raymond Delgado, who was the uncle of 10-year-old Montana Weathers, died just before midnight on Monday after spending weeks in critical condition. Weathers was killed in the shooting on July 5.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have charged a second suspect in the case.

Israel Olivas, 51, is accused of taking part in the deadly shooting and faces several felony charges, including murder and attempted murder. Prosecutors had previously charged Ernesto Posadas in connection with the attack.

Gary July 4th shooting

The backstory:

According to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office, the shooting happened during a Fourth of July family gathering in the 200 block of Chase Street.

Investigators said Posadas got into an argument with his girlfriend during the party and left in her car after he was allegedly punched by her daughter.

About two hours later, police said a black Chrysler Pacifica pulled up outside the home, and two gunmen opened fire on people gathered on the front porch. Montana Weathers was shot in the head and died at the scene. His uncle was critically wounded and later died from his injuries on July 27.

Detectives said Ring doorbell video captured Posadas returning to the home wearing the same Chicago Bears shirt he had been wearing earlier that evening. According to investigators, Posadas allegedly yelled, "Who punched me?" before he and Olivas began firing toward the house.

Police said another family member returned fire as the suspects drove away.

Dig deeper:

Investigators identified Olivas as the second suspected gunman through surveillance video, witness statements, forensic evidence and license plate reader data.

According to police, license plate reader information tracked a black Chrysler Pacifica traveling between Chicago and Gary before and after the shooting.

Court documents show the minivan was registered to Olivas. Posadas' girlfriend also identified Olivas as both the owner of the vehicle and a friend of Posadas.

When investigators later searched the Pacifica, they said they recovered the Chicago Bears shirt seen in the Ring doorbell footage. Detectives also found bullet damage on the van that they believe was caused by gunfire from someone at the home returning fire.

What's next:

With the death of Delgado, the July 5 shooting has now claimed two lives: 10-year-old Montana Weathers and his uncle. The investigation remains ongoing.