Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle in Skokie, police say

The Brief A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a crash involving a vehicle just before 10 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Touhy Avenue in Skokie, police said. Investigators said the vehicle was traveling westbound and turning left into a business when the eastbound motorcyclist struck the passenger side of the vehicle. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Skokie Police Department.



A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed Friday night after colliding with a vehicle in north suburban Skokie, authorities said.

The backstory:

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of Touhy Avenue and involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle, according to the Skokie Police Department.

Police said the vehicle was traveling westbound on Touhy Avenue and was turning left into a business on the south side of the street when it was struck on the passenger side by an eastbound motorcycle traveling in the center lane.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with injuries sustained in the crash but later died. Authorities have not released his identity.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Skokie Police Department at 847-982-5900.