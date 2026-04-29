Live Nation's $30 ticket deal starts today. See which artists are coming to Chicago
CHICAGO - Live Nation is rolling out a limited-time deal that makes seeing your favorite artists a lot more affordable – and it’s happening right now.
What we know:
Live Nation Entertainment is kicking off its "Summer of Live" promo with $30 tickets to thousands of concerts across the U.S. and Canada.
The deal runs April 29 through May 5 and includes big names like Kid Cudi, Tyler Childers, Kid Rock, The Pussycat Dolls and Tim McGraw.
Dig deeper:
The promotion is part of a broader push by Live Nation to drive attendance and make live music more accessible.
All upfront fees are included in the $30 costs with applicable taxes added at checkout.
Chicago-area Concerts:
While the full list of participating shows varies, Chicago-area fans can expect a wide mix of artists and venues to be included in the promotion.
Here’s a list of current Chicago-area shows:
May concerts
May 1: Demi Lovato at United Center
May 3: Satchvai Band at The Chicago Theatre
May 3: The Pharcyde at House of Blues Chicago
May 12: Wage War at House of Blues Chicago
May 13: Triumph at Allstate Arena
May 15: Dance Gavin Dance at Riviera Theatre
May 16: Kid Rock at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
May 16: Ari Lennox at The Chicago Theatre
May 17: Free Throw at House of Blues Chicago
May 20: Khalid at Huntington Bank Pavilion
May 22: Archspire at House of Blues Chicago
May 22: Kid Cudi at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
May 22: 70s Soul Jam at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
May 30: Bobb Lee at The Chicago Theatre
May 30: The Knocks x Dragonette x Aquaria Revelation at House of Blues Chicago
June concerts
June 6: Grupo Bryndis at Rosemont Theatre
June 12: The Cab at House of Blues Chicago
June 12: Turnpike Troubadours at Huntington Bank Pavilion
June 13: Santana & The Doobie Brothers at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
June 13: John Cusack at The Auditorium
June 13: The Late Night R&B Experience Tour at House of Blues Chicago
June 19: The Pussycat Dolls
June 20: GodSmack at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
June 27: Martin Garrix at Huntington Bank Pavilion
June 27: Weird Al Yankovic at United Center
June 27: Josh Groban at Allstate Arena
June 30: The Guess Who at Huntington Bank Pavilion
July concerts
July 2: Buju Banton & Stephen Marley at Aragon Ballroom
July 8: Evanescence at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 10: Muse at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 10: Derek Hough at Rosemont Theatre
July 10: Jeff Dunham at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
July 11: John Mellencamp at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 12: 311 and Dirty Heads at Huntington Bank Pavilion
July 12: Tyler Childers at Wrigley Field
July 16: Idobi Radio Summer School at House of Blues Chicago
July 18: Summer of ’99 and Beyond Festival Day 1 at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 18: Sarah McLachlan at Huntington Bank Pavilion
July 19: Summer of ’99 and Beyond Festival Day 2 at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 19: Jinjer Duel at House of Blues Chicago
July 19: Yeat at Huntington Bank Pavilion
July 24: The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 24: Poppy at Riviera Theatre
July 25: Ledisi at the Venue at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
July 27: Zayn at United Center
July 28: Neyo & Akon at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 29: Guns N’ Roses at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 30: Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
August concerts
Aug. 7: Young the Giant at Hungtinton Bank Pavilion
Aug. 7: Train at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 8: Hermanos Espinoza at Rosemont Theatre
Aug. 9: Goo Goo Dolls at Grossinger Motors Arena
Aug. 14: The Dear Hunter at House of Blues Chicago
Aug. 15: Lynyrd Skynrd at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 15: Lindsey Stirling at Rosemont Theatre
Aug. 15: Mon Laferte at Allstate Arena
Aug. 16: Chiodos at House of Blues Chicago
Aug. 19: Five Finger Death Punch at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 22: Motley Crue at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 26: Grupo Frontera at Allstate Arena
Aug. 29: The Fray at Huntington Bank Pavilion
Aug. 29: Kesha at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
September concerts
Sept. 3: John Fogerty and Steve Winwood at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 4: Babymetal at Huntington Bank Pavilion
Sept. 4: Wu-Tang at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 5: Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 6: O.A.R at Huntington Bank Pavilion
Sept. 11: Dermot Kennedy at Huntington Bank Pavilion
Sept. 13: Lily Allen at United Center
Sept. 16: $uicideBoy$ at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 18: Breaking Benjamin at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 19: Hulvey at House of Blues Chicago
Sept. 19: Tim McGraw at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 22: Iron Maiden at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 23: Staind at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 26: Bassem Youssef at The Chicago Theatre
Sept. 26: Juanes at Rosemont Theatre
October concerts
Oct. 2: Gnash at House of Blues Chicago
Oct. 8: UB40 at The Auditorium
Oct. 16: Brad Williams at The Chicago Theatre
Oct. 17: Grupo Duelo at Rosemont Theatre
Oct. 30: The Living Tombstone at Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 31: Akeem Ali at House of Blues Chicago
November concerts
Nov. 1: Outlander in concert at The Auditorium
Nov. 21: Stayin’ Alive at Coronado Theare
Nov. 22: Daniel Sloss at The Auditorium
December concerts
Dec. 12: Gary Owen at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
What's next:
The public can purchase $30 tickets through May 5, or until inventory runs out. After that, standard pricing will apply for remaining shows throughout the summer tour season.
Live Nation says additional shows could be added to the promotion, so visit LiveNation.com/SummerofLive for updates.
The Source: This article contains details from Live Nation Entertainment.