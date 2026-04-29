Live Nation's $30 ticket deal starts today. See which artists are coming to Chicago

The Brief Live Nation Entertainment is offering $30 tickets to more than 4,000 concerts across the U.S. and Canada for a limited time. The promotion runs April 29 through May 5, with tickets available while supplies last. Chicago-area fans can browse participating shows below.



Live Nation is rolling out a limited-time deal that makes seeing your favorite artists a lot more affordable – and it’s happening right now.

What we know:

Live Nation Entertainment is kicking off its "Summer of Live" promo with $30 tickets to thousands of concerts across the U.S. and Canada.

The deal runs April 29 through May 5 and includes big names like Kid Cudi, Tyler Childers, Kid Rock, The Pussycat Dolls and Tim McGraw.

Dig deeper:

The promotion is part of a broader push by Live Nation to drive attendance and make live music more accessible.

All upfront fees are included in the $30 costs with applicable taxes added at checkout.

Chicago-area Concerts:

While the full list of participating shows varies, Chicago-area fans can expect a wide mix of artists and venues to be included in the promotion.

Here’s a list of current Chicago-area shows:

May concerts

May 1: Demi Lovato at United Center

May 3: Satchvai Band at The Chicago Theatre

May 3: The Pharcyde at House of Blues Chicago

May 12: Wage War at House of Blues Chicago

May 13: Triumph at Allstate Arena

May 15: Dance Gavin Dance at Riviera Theatre

May 16: Kid Rock at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

May 16: Ari Lennox at The Chicago Theatre

May 17: Free Throw at House of Blues Chicago

May 20: Khalid at Huntington Bank Pavilion

May 22: Archspire at House of Blues Chicago

May 22: Kid Cudi at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

May 22: 70s Soul Jam at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

May 30: Bobb Lee at The Chicago Theatre

May 30: The Knocks x Dragonette x Aquaria Revelation at House of Blues Chicago

June concerts

June 6: Grupo Bryndis at Rosemont Theatre

June 12: The Cab at House of Blues Chicago

June 12: Turnpike Troubadours at Huntington Bank Pavilion

June 13: Santana & The Doobie Brothers at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

June 13: John Cusack at The Auditorium

June 13: The Late Night R&B Experience Tour at House of Blues Chicago

June 19: The Pussycat Dolls

June 20: GodSmack at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

June 27: Martin Garrix at Huntington Bank Pavilion

June 27: Weird Al Yankovic at United Center

June 27: Josh Groban at Allstate Arena

June 30: The Guess Who at Huntington Bank Pavilion

July concerts

July 2: Buju Banton & Stephen Marley at Aragon Ballroom

July 8: Evanescence at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 10: Muse at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 10: Derek Hough at Rosemont Theatre

July 10: Jeff Dunham at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

July 11: John Mellencamp at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 12: 311 and Dirty Heads at Huntington Bank Pavilion

July 12: Tyler Childers at Wrigley Field

July 16: Idobi Radio Summer School at House of Blues Chicago

July 18: Summer of ’99 and Beyond Festival Day 1 at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 18: Sarah McLachlan at Huntington Bank Pavilion

July 19: Summer of ’99 and Beyond Festival Day 2 at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 19: Jinjer Duel at House of Blues Chicago

July 19: Yeat at Huntington Bank Pavilion

July 24: The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 24: Poppy at Riviera Theatre

July 25: Ledisi at the Venue at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

July 27: Zayn at United Center

July 28: Neyo & Akon at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 29: Guns N’ Roses at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 30: Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August concerts

Aug. 7: Young the Giant at Hungtinton Bank Pavilion

Aug. 7: Train at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 8: Hermanos Espinoza at Rosemont Theatre

Aug. 9: Goo Goo Dolls at Grossinger Motors Arena

Aug. 14: The Dear Hunter at House of Blues Chicago

Aug. 15: Lynyrd Skynrd at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 15: Lindsey Stirling at Rosemont Theatre

Aug. 15: Mon Laferte at Allstate Arena

Aug. 16: Chiodos at House of Blues Chicago

Aug. 19: Five Finger Death Punch at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 22: Motley Crue at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 26: Grupo Frontera at Allstate Arena

Aug. 29: The Fray at Huntington Bank Pavilion

Aug. 29: Kesha at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

September concerts

Sept. 3: John Fogerty and Steve Winwood at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 4: Babymetal at Huntington Bank Pavilion

Sept. 4: Wu-Tang at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 5: Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 6: O.A.R at Huntington Bank Pavilion

Sept. 11: Dermot Kennedy at Huntington Bank Pavilion

Sept. 13: Lily Allen at United Center

Sept. 16: $uicideBoy$ at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 18: Breaking Benjamin at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 19: Hulvey at House of Blues Chicago

Sept. 19: Tim McGraw at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 22: Iron Maiden at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 23: Staind at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 26: Bassem Youssef at The Chicago Theatre

Sept. 26: Juanes at Rosemont Theatre

October concerts

Oct. 2: Gnash at House of Blues Chicago

Oct. 8: UB40 at The Auditorium

Oct. 16: Brad Williams at The Chicago Theatre

Oct. 17: Grupo Duelo at Rosemont Theatre

Oct. 30: The Living Tombstone at Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 31: Akeem Ali at House of Blues Chicago

November concerts

Nov. 1: Outlander in concert at The Auditorium

Nov. 21: Stayin’ Alive at Coronado Theare

Nov. 22: Daniel Sloss at The Auditorium

December concerts

Dec. 12: Gary Owen at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

What's next:

The public can purchase $30 tickets through May 5, or until inventory runs out. After that, standard pricing will apply for remaining shows throughout the summer tour season.

Live Nation says additional shows could be added to the promotion, so visit LiveNation.com/SummerofLive for updates.