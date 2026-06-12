Suburban Chicago bar hit by gaming machine thieves

The Brief A family-owned bar in Summit is dealing with damage and financial losses after thieves targeted its video gaming machines early Thursday morning. Mars Bar Lounge shared the incident on social media, saying it was the latest victim of a growing trend affecting businesses across the Chicagoland area. Despite the break-in, the bar plans to remain open through the weekend and is encouraging customers to support the business.



A family-owned bar in Summit is warning other business owners to stay alert after thieves targeted its gaming machines during an early morning break-in Thursday.

The backstory:

Mars Bar Lounge, located on South Harlem Avenue, said in a social media post that it once again fell victim to criminals targeting video gaming machines.

Owners said the theft caused both property damage and financial losses, adding that similar crimes have become an ongoing problem for small businesses throughout the Chicagoland area.

The business shared details of the incident in hopes of raising awareness and encouraging other business owners to take precautions.

Owners said break-ins involving gaming machines often leave businesses facing costly repairs, lost revenue and disruptions to daily operations.

What's next:

Despite the setback, Mars Bar Lounge said it plans to remain open through the weekend and is asking customers to stop by and show their support.

The Source: The information in this article was reported by FOX Chicago's Leslie Moreno.



