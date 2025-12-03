Tyler Childers sets 2026 'Snipe Hunt' tour stop at Wrigley Field

The Brief Tyler Childers' Snipe Hunt tour will bring him to Chicago's Wrigley Field on July 12, 2026. Fans can register for pre-sale access through Dec.7, with general on-sale set for Dec. 12. Chicago special guests include Jon Batiste and Wednesday.



Tyler Childers announced a major 2026 stadium tour that includes a stop at Chicago’s Wrigley Field next summer.

What we know:

The country star will bring his Snipe Hunt tour to the historic ballpark on July 12, 2026, with tickets going on sale next week.

Childers’ 2026 tour spans the U.S. and Europe, with the Wrigley Field performance featuring special guests Jon Batiste and Wednesday.

Fans can register now for the artist pre-sale, open until 11:59 ET on Dec. 7. The pre-sale begins Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. local time. Ticketmaster pre-sale access is tied to user accounts; other platforms may require a code.

General on-sale begins Friday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. Full ticket details are available at TylerChildersMusic.com.

Dig deeper:

Childers’ prominence continues to rise, with acclaimed albums like Purgatory, Country Squire and Rustin’ in the Rain helping cement his place as one of country music’s newest leading voices.

His 2023 single "In your Love" drew widespread recognition, receiving millions of streams.

What's next:

The full list of confirmed U.S. Snipe Hunt tour dates:

April 23—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion

June 4—Birmingham, AL—The Coca-Cola Amphitheater

June 7—Lexington, KY—Railbird Festival

June 10—Darien Center, NY—Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 11—Hershey, PA—Hersheypark Stadium

June 13—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

July 9—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 12—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field

July 14—Kansas City, MO —Morton Amphitheater

July 15—Des Moines, IA—Casey’s Center

July 18—Boulder, CO—Folsom Field

September 30—Sacramento, CA—Golden 1 Center

October 2—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena

October 3—Portland, OR—Moda Center