Tyler Childers sets 2026 'Snipe Hunt' tour stop at Wrigley Field
CHICAGO - Tyler Childers announced a major 2026 stadium tour that includes a stop at Chicago’s Wrigley Field next summer.
What we know:
The country star will bring his Snipe Hunt tour to the historic ballpark on July 12, 2026, with tickets going on sale next week.
Childers’ 2026 tour spans the U.S. and Europe, with the Wrigley Field performance featuring special guests Jon Batiste and Wednesday.
Fans can register now for the artist pre-sale, open until 11:59 ET on Dec. 7. The pre-sale begins Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. local time. Ticketmaster pre-sale access is tied to user accounts; other platforms may require a code.
General on-sale begins Friday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. Full ticket details are available at TylerChildersMusic.com.
Dig deeper:
Childers’ prominence continues to rise, with acclaimed albums like Purgatory, Country Squire and Rustin’ in the Rain helping cement his place as one of country music’s newest leading voices.
His 2023 single "In your Love" drew widespread recognition, receiving millions of streams.
What's next:
The full list of confirmed U.S. Snipe Hunt tour dates:
- April 23—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion
- June 4—Birmingham, AL—The Coca-Cola Amphitheater
- June 7—Lexington, KY—Railbird Festival
- June 10—Darien Center, NY—Darien Lake Amphitheater
- June 11—Hershey, PA—Hersheypark Stadium
- June 13—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest
- July 9—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- July 12—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field
- July 14—Kansas City, MO —Morton Amphitheater
- July 15—Des Moines, IA—Casey’s Center
- July 18—Boulder, CO—Folsom Field
- September 30—Sacramento, CA—Golden 1 Center
- October 2—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena
- October 3—Portland, OR—Moda Center
